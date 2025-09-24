Search Search
Wednesday, Sept 24, 2025
India vs Bangladesh, Super Four, Asia Cup 2025: preview, pitch report, head-to-head and phase wise deciders

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 24, 2025 07:04 am IST

In the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, India and Bangladesh clash, with India leading the standings. Both teams seek victory to secure a finals berth.

India are all set to take on Bangladesh in the Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The ‘Men in Blue’ sit atop the standings and a win against the Tigers would secure their finals berth. Bangladesh are also boasting momentum after their brilliant show against Sri Lanka in the first match of the Super Four stage. This game promises to be one of the defining moments of the Asia Cup 2025.

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during the IND vs PAK match(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)
Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during the IND vs PAK match(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

Current stakes and tournament context

In their opening clash of the Super Four stage, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side defeated their arch-rivals, Pakistan convincingly and earned a net run rate of +0.689. This has placed them at the top of the table. On the other hand, Bangladesh too have one win from one match and are currently at the third spot in the points table with a net run rate of +0.121.

A win for either team would more or less secure their place for the September 28 final in Dubai. The loser will have to win their last game and wait for the result of the remaining game to ensure their berth.

The psychological weight heavily favors India, who maintain a dominant 16-1 head to head record against Bangladesh in T20Is. However, Bangladesh have peaked form at the right stage and could be a threat especially with the momentum they have gained from defeating Sri Lanka in their last outing.

India vs Bangladesh: Head to Head T20Is

Metric

India

Bangladesh

Matches

17

17

Wins

16

1

Win percentage

94.1%

5.1%

Dubai venue analysis and tactical considerations

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket stadium appeared to be a slowish track favoring the spinners. In the group stage matches, the pitch was holding up and the batters were finding it difficult to play their strokes at this venue.

However, in the Super Four stage, the track has appeared better. It seems to have better pace, the ball is coming better on to the bat and the batters are able to execute their shots better. In both the matches that have been played here in the Super Fours, the chasing team has won while scaling down nearly 170 runs. The captain winning the toss will heavily incline towards fielding first in this game.

Critical phase battles that will decide the game

India’s biggest strength in bowling have been their spinners in the middle-overs. Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel have brought back to the team even when they have conceded the power play to the opposition with their efficient bowling. They have been economical and with that have chipped away with crucial wickets.

In the batting, they have looked to finish off games in the powerplay itself. Abhishek Sharma has been in a brilliant touch and has scored runs at a rate of nearly two runs every delivery. Shubman Gill’s form has blown hot and cold, but he too found his touch in the last game against Pakistan.

In order to take the fight to the Indian team and punch above their weights, Bangladesh need to find a way to handle the spin-trio effectively to put a challenging total on the board to chase down a formidable one. In bowling, they have to find ways to separate the opening pair as early as possible and put India under pressure. The outcome of these two phases would go a long-way in deciding the fate of the match.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
News / Cricket News / India vs Bangladesh, Super Four, Asia Cup 2025: preview, pitch report, head-to-head and phase wise deciders
Follow Us On