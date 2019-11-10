e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 10, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 11, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: ‘Take a bow Deepak Chahar,’ Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar laud record-breaking fast bowler

Chahar ended the innings with a hat-trick and in the process ended with figures of 6 for 7, which is now the best-ever figures for any bowler in this format.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2019 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Deepak Chahar after picking a wicket in 3rd T20I.
Deepak Chahar after picking a wicket in 3rd T20I.(BCCI)
         

India claimed the three-match series after defeating Bangladesh in the third T20 international by 30 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Deepak Chahar proved to be the match-winner for India as he picked up six wickets in Nagpur. India posted a challenging target of 176 runs on the back of fifties from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Chahar then became the first Indian to pick up a hat-trick in T20I as India won the crucial third match.

Chahar ended the innings with a hat-trick and in the process ended with figures of 6 for 7, which is now the best-ever figures for any bowler in this format. After India’s win in Nagpur, Chahar became a hot-topic on Twitter as legends of the game took to the platform to lavish praise on the fast bowler. Here are some of the reactions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here are the best figures in T20Is:

6/7 D Chahar v Ban Nagpur 2019

6/8 A Mendis v Zim Hambantota 2012

6/16 A Mendis v Aus Pallekele 2011

6/25 Y Chahal v Eng Bengaluru 2017

Indian bowlers with hat tricks:

Tests: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan

ODIs: Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev, Kuldeep Yadav & Mohammed Shami

T20Is: Deepak Chahar

Speaking at the end of the match, Shreyas Iyer said that he had to stick it out at the start of the innings after which he assessed the pace of the pitch which helped him accelerate and attack the spinners.

”To be honest it wasn’t an even innings. It was dicey at the start. It was really tough for me to analyse the wicket. Once I got in I thought I would give myself some time, it really worked out for me today. I have done it (the big hitting) in the past and you need to back yourself in those situations. We needed a partnership at that time; I saw that their part-timer had come on and decided to go after him. I have been backing my instincts in the last couple of seasons. I am really happy with the consistency so far. It was really important for us to be in this tough situation as we have not been in such a situation before. I am really happy with the support we have got. This is a once in a lifetime experience and hopefully we carry forward the momentum,” Iyer said.

tags
top news
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
6 wickets for 7 runs: Deepak Chahar bags best-ever figures in T20I cricket
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
Former chief election commissioner TN Seshan dies at 86
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
NCP says will support Sena in Maharashtra, but has a condition
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
It will be a Sena chief minister if Udhhav Thackeray says so: Sanjay Raut
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
Cyclone Bulbul kills 9 in Bengal, Odisha; PM Modi offers help to two states
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
15-year-old Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 30-year-old record
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
Pakistan to allow Nawaz Sharif to travel abroad for urgent medical treatment
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
BJP slams Navjot Sidhu for praising Pak PM Imran Khan at Kartarpur event
trending topics
Cyclone BulbulUddhav ThackeraySalman KhanShah Rukh KhanDSSSB Admit cardAnushka SharmaWhatsApp FeatureShiv SenaAyodhya verdict

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news