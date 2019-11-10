India vs Bangladesh: ‘Take a bow Deepak Chahar,’ Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar laud record-breaking fast bowler

cricket

India claimed the three-match series after defeating Bangladesh in the third T20 international by 30 runs at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Deepak Chahar proved to be the match-winner for India as he picked up six wickets in Nagpur. India posted a challenging target of 176 runs on the back of fifties from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul. Chahar then became the first Indian to pick up a hat-trick in T20I as India won the crucial third match.

Chahar ended the innings with a hat-trick and in the process ended with figures of 6 for 7, which is now the best-ever figures for any bowler in this format. After India’s win in Nagpur, Chahar became a hot-topic on Twitter as legends of the game took to the platform to lavish praise on the fast bowler. Here are some of the reactions.

The best bowling figures in T20I cricket!



Take a bow Deepak Chahar 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3OGnB99h0n — ICC (@ICC) November 10, 2019

Exceptional bowling by @deepak_chahar9!

He bowled very smartly and used his variations well to pick up crucial wickets at crucial stages.

Special mention to @IamShivamDube, @ShreyasIyer15 & @klrahul11 to give #TeamIndia the series victory in the decider. #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/JTLgrC1dUz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2019

Congrats Team India on the series win. Gr8 to see the way Rahul & Shreyas batted and then outstanding spell of bowling from Chahar who was ably supported by Shivam Dube and other bowlers. #IndvsBan @StarSportsIndia — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 10, 2019

Special word of praise for Deepak Chahar! Taking hatrick in any format is a big thing but a Six in the innings by ball is incredible. #chahar — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 10, 2019

Best T20I figures and a hat-trick to end the series in Nagpur.



Deepak Chahar will not be forgetting this day 👏😍#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #INDvBAN — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 10, 2019

Man of the month #deepakchahhar chaaaaaaaa gyaaaaa apna ladka ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 10, 2019

Here are the best figures in T20Is:

6/7 D Chahar v Ban Nagpur 2019

6/8 A Mendis v Zim Hambantota 2012

6/16 A Mendis v Aus Pallekele 2011

6/25 Y Chahal v Eng Bengaluru 2017

Indian bowlers with hat tricks:

Tests: Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan

ODIs: Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev, Kuldeep Yadav & Mohammed Shami

T20Is: Deepak Chahar

Speaking at the end of the match, Shreyas Iyer said that he had to stick it out at the start of the innings after which he assessed the pace of the pitch which helped him accelerate and attack the spinners.

”To be honest it wasn’t an even innings. It was dicey at the start. It was really tough for me to analyse the wicket. Once I got in I thought I would give myself some time, it really worked out for me today. I have done it (the big hitting) in the past and you need to back yourself in those situations. We needed a partnership at that time; I saw that their part-timer had come on and decided to go after him. I have been backing my instincts in the last couple of seasons. I am really happy with the consistency so far. It was really important for us to be in this tough situation as we have not been in such a situation before. I am really happy with the support we have got. This is a once in a lifetime experience and hopefully we carry forward the momentum,” Iyer said.