India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli obliterates Sachin Tendulkar’s record to reach massive feat

cricket

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 16:23 IST

India captain Virat Kohli registered his 27th Test hundred on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The right-handed batsman remained unbeaten on 59 at stumps on Day 1. On Day 2, Kohli added 41 runs to his overnight total in the first session to reach the landmark. In doing so, Kohli smashed master blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest player to reach 70 international hundreds.

While Tendulkar reached the feat in his 505th innings, Kohli reached the landmark in his 438rd innings. The other player to reach 70 international tons was Ricky Ponting who had taken 649 innings to reach the mark.

Kohli’s innings eventually came to an end after he was caught at deep backward square leg by Taijul Islam on Ebadot Hossain’s delivery. He walked back to the hut for 136, which is the highest individual score by a captain in a day-night Test, tied with England’s Joe Root.

Kohli, with his hundred, also surpassed Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most Test hundreds, to become the sole holder of the 2nd spot. He has scored 20 tons as captain in the longest format, and is only short of Graeme Smith’s mark of 25 Test tons as skipper.

The Indian skipper also equalled Ricky Ponting’s record of most international hundreds as captain. Both the players are tied at the top spot with 41 hundreds.

India are currently leading 1-0 in the series and need only a draw to lift the trophy. Kohli & co. also won the T20I series 2-1 against Bangladesh.