India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Vastrakar picks 3, IND W maintain early control
Live

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Vastrakar picks 3, IND W maintain early control

Sep 24, 2023 06:58 AM IST
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of IND W vs BAN W semifinal cricket match, in Hangzhou.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Pooja Vastrakar has been on fire shredding Bangladesh's top order after captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat. It's a high-stakes showdown in the Asian Games cricket semifinal as the Indian women's cricket team squares off against arch-rivals Bangladesh at the ZJUT Cricket Field in Hangzhou. Leading the charge for India is Smriti Mandhana, who takes the helm as Harmanpreet Kaur serves a two-match suspension following her fiery on-field clash with the same opponents. The last encounter between these two fierce teams, a 50-over battle, left cricket fans on the edge of their seats. The gripping three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw, setting the stage for a thrilling rematch. Victory on Sunday guarantees the victor a shot at silver or gold.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score Asian Games 2023
India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score Asian Games 2023(PTI)

India dazzled in their previous match against Malaysia, putting up a spectacular batting performance before the rain decided to crash the party. The T20 showdown had already been shortened to a 15-over per side affair, but a mere two deliveries were possible in the second inning due to the weather. In the end, India, who had amassed a colossal 173/2 in their allotted 15 overs, were declared victors, thanks to their superior rankings. With cloudy skies on the horizon, the Indian squad will be looking for a repeat of their explosive batting performance, while the chances of rain interfering with the game appear slim to none. Stay tuned for an intense clash of cricketing titans at the Asian Games.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:54 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: OUT! MANDHANA TAKES IT THIS TIME!

    A full delivery by Vastrakar, outside off. Mostrakar tries to launch it over mid-off byt lobs it straight to Mandhana, who catches it this time!

    Mostary c Mandhana b Vastrakar 8 (16)

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:52 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Three runs!

    A full delivery by Sadhu, on off. Sultana directs it down to mid-off. Mandhana hits the stumps, it deflects away to mid-wicket and overthrows! Three runs!

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:46 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Dropped!

    WHAT WAS THAT!

    A full delivery by Vastrakar, outside off. Mostary lobs it straight to Mandhana at mid-off, who drops the easiest of chances! WHAT WAS THAT! One run!

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:44 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: BETWEEN COVER POINT AND BACKWARD POINT!

    SHOT! Vastrakar adds width to this delivery, outside off. Mostary drills it between cover point and backward point for a four!

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:42 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: FOUR!

    A length delivery by Vastrakar to end the opening over and Sultana gets an inside edge past the stumps for a four!

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:38 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: ANOTHER WICKET! TWO DOWN IN THE FIRST OVER!

    HUGE APPEAL AND GIVEN!

    A length delivery by Vastrakar, in the channel. Sultana gets trapped on the crease and gets hit on the pads. The umpire gives it some thought and signals lbw! OUT!!!!

    Sultana lbw b Vastrakar 0 (1)

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:34 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: OUT!!!! FIRST BALL!

    A length delivery by Vastrakar and outside off. It was shaping away as Rani tried to make contract with it, but could only get a thick outside edge to Ghosh for an easy catch!

    FIRST BALL DUCK!

    Rani c Ghosh b Vastrakar 0 (1)

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:33 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: The action begins!

    Vastrakar to bowl the opening for India and Rani will be on strike for Bangladesh!

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:22 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Playing XIs

    IND: Smriti Mandhana (c), Amanjot Kaur, Shafali Verma, Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar

    BAN: Nigar Sultana (c), Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya Khan, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana (wk)

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:15 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Bangladesh win toss!

    Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat vs India.

  • Sep 24, 2023 06:04 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Rain problem

    Rain was ever-present during the quarterfinals and only one of the four matches got completed. For the semi-finals, there is no rain expected. But captains will need to be wary with their toss decision!

  • Sep 24, 2023 05:46 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: No Harmanpreet Kaur

    India will once again be without Harmanpreet, who is serving a two-match ICC ban, due to her outburst vs Bangladesh in an ODI match on July. She kicked the stumps in frustration after being given out LBW and in the post-match ceremony, she criticised the umpiring and took a dig at the opposition team.

  • Sep 24, 2023 05:44 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Asian Games 2023 semifinal: Squads

    IND W: Smriti Mandhana(c), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Kanika Ahuja, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Bareddy Anusha, Titas Sadhu, Uma Chetry

    BAN W: Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Disha Biswas, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani

  • Sep 24, 2023 05:33 AM IST

    India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score Asian Games 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's Asian Games women's cricket semi-final between India and Bangladesh. Stay tuned folks!

