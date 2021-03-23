India vs England 1st ODI: BCCI gives injury updates on two India players

Two key players of the Indian team suffered injuries during the first ODI against England in Pune. India opening batsman Rohit Sharma was seen batting while feeling pain in his right elbow. The medical staff rushed multiple times to tend to Rohit during his innings of 28 runs in 42 balls.

Later, during England's batting, Rohit did not turn up to take the field. In an update, the BCCI said that Rohit will not be taking the field as he is still feeling pain in his right elbow.

India vs England 1st ODI - LIVE!

"Rohit Sharma was hit on the right elbow while batting and felt some pain later. He won't take the field," the BCCI's update said.

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer also suffered an injury on his left shoulder as he dived to save a boundary in the 8th over of England's innings.

Iyer was seen lying on the ground in pain, as the Indian medical staff tended to him. The right-handed batsman was then taken off the field.

"Shreyas Iyer subluxated his left shoulder in the 8th over while fielding. He has been taken for further scans and won't take any further part in the game," the BCCI gave an update on the Mumbai batsman.

There is still no word on whether the two players will be available for selection in the remainder of the two games.

