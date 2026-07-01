India vs England 1st T20I weather forecast: Will rain spoil Shreyas Iyer's big test?

Shreyas Iyer and his team will be eager to put the disappointment of the recent series defeat to Ireland behind them when they face England in the opening T20I at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. India have come under intense scrutiny following the unexpected loss, with questions being raised over the team's performances and selection. The spotlight will also be firmly on Iyer, who is still searching for his first victory since taking over as India's T20I captain. A strong start against England would not only ease the pressure on the side but also help restore confidence after a difficult outing in Ireland.

Big challenge for Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer after series loss to Ireland.(X/@BCCI)

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England have already named their playing XI for the series opener, with Jofra Archer left out of the side. Luke Wood and Saqib Mahmood have been included in the pace attack, while Harry Brook will lead the hosts in the opening T20I.

Weather could once again become a major talking point as India begin their T20I series against England, much like it did during the recent tour of Ireland. Rain is expected to be around throughout the day in Chester-le-Street, raising the possibility of interruptions during the match. The forecast predicts mostly cloudy conditions with a maximum temperature of around 21°C and a 35 per cent chance of rain. According to the BBC Weather forecast, showers are expected in the area from 2:00 pm local time until around 3:00 am, covering a significant part of the evening. With the first T20I scheduled to start at 10:00 pm IST and potentially continue until around 2:00 am IST, the match falls well within the period when rain is forecast. As a result, players and fans could once again face delays if the weather deteriorates during the game.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read - Why India may be right if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn't handed a debut vs England Sooryavanshi remains talk of the town {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read - Why India may be right if Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn't handed a debut vs England Sooryavanshi remains talk of the town {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another key talking point will be whether India finally hand teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his international debut after he was left out of the playing XI throughout the Ireland series. The 15-year-old earned his maiden call-up following a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign, where he finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 776 runs at a strike rate of over 230. His outstanding performances also earned him the Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player of the Season awards. If Sooryavanshi gets an opportunity during the England tour, he will become India's youngest international debutant, breaking the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut at the age of 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another key talking point will be whether India finally hand teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi his international debut after he was left out of the playing XI throughout the Ireland series. The 15-year-old earned his maiden call-up following a remarkable IPL 2026 campaign, where he finished as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 776 runs at a strike rate of over 230. His outstanding performances also earned him the Most Valuable Player and Emerging Player of the Season awards. If Sooryavanshi gets an opportunity during the England tour, he will become India's youngest international debutant, breaking the long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut at the age of 16. {{/usCountry}}

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India Squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

England Playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (captain), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood.

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