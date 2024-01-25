India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming For Free: Where, how, when to watch IND vs ENG 1st Test live on TV and online

India will be hoping to continue their dominance at home against an England side that believe will pose them the toughest challenge. The five-match series which will be one of the most important ones in this cycle of the World Test Championship, will begin with the first Test taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad today (January 25). It will be England's bazball vs spinners. It will be India's young batters up against England's inexperienced spin-bowling attack. Not to forget, it will also be the Ashwin-Jadeja show. India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming(PTI)

The pitch is expected to turn and grip as the match progresses and Ashwin and Jadeja thrive in these conditions. England already have a taste of what these two can do from their past visits here, and they will be worried, particularly about Ashwin.

The 37-year-old still retains the burning zest of a 17-year-old to keep improving his craft and since 2012, Ashwin has grabbed 283 wickets from 46 Tests averaging a shade over 19.

Jadeja might often get viewed as a supporting act to Ashwin, but in his own right, the Saurashtra man is a potent threat, and his deliveries that dart on straight could confuse the batters on a turner.

Jadeja has taken 191 wickets from 39 Tests in the period where Ashwin kicked up a bedlam in opposition ranks to ensure that they don't get breathing space from both ends. Together, they have bagged 500 wickets at an average of 21.

In all likelihood, India will also include a third spinner to the combination in the form of either Axar Patel or Kuldeep Yadav, with the former having a better chance at the moment.

England will be aware that no amount of preparation involving scruffing up pitches some 1600 miles away in Abu Dhabi will be enough to tackle this real menace, and in that sense, they will also need to tame the demons inside their own minds.

What could work for them is that India will not have the presence and solidity of Virat Kohli at No. 4, as he has skipped the opening two Tests owing to personal reasons.

He is a towering presence against England in Test cricket. The star batter has made 1991 runs against them from 28 matches with five hundreds, but more than the numbers, his ability to master grand occasions will be missed.

India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming Details:

When will the India vs England 1st Test match begin?

The India vs England 1st Test match will take place on January 25.

What time will the India vs England 1st Test match begin?

The India vs England 1st Test match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM.

Where will the India vs England 1st Test match take place?

The India vs England 1st Test match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where can we watch the live telecast of India vs England 1st Test match on TV in India?

The India vs England 1st Test match will be broadcast live on Sports18 network.

Where can we live stream the India vs England 1st Test match for free?

The live streaming of India vs England 1st Test match will be available on Jio Cinema for free.