He will be disappointed: Laxman explains what’s going wrong with KL Rahul’s technique
- In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0 and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
Indian opener KL Rahul is having a tough time in the ongoing T20I series against England in Ahmedabad. One of India's most consistent T20I batsmen over the last few years, Rahul has been struggling badly to get runs against his name. In the last three games, the Karnataka batsman has registered scores of 1, 0 and 0. Despite his poor run, Rahul has been backed by Indian skipper Virat Kohli and batting coach Vikram Rathour.
Meanwhile, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman opined that the Indian side should continue with Rahul at the top of the order. While speaking on Star Sports network, the cricketer-turned-commentator said that Rahul will not be happy with the manner of his dismissals.
“He [Rahul] will have to play because he has not played much international cricket. He is not a regular member in Test matches now. But KL Rahul will be disappointed the way he got out in all three innings,” said Laxman.
“If we talk or think about KL Rahul's batting, he is a technically correct batsman. He has scored centuries in Test cricket as well but the way both his feet are on the crease and the bat away from the body because of which a gap is seen between bat and pad,” added Laxman.
Laxman further said that if Rahul gets dropped at this stage, it would be a ‘big setback’ for the batsman who is already lacking rhythm and self-confidence.
“So somewhere or the other I feel the self-confidence and rhythm that is generally seen in KL Rahul's batting is not seen at all. His confidence level is low, so if you leave him out at this point, it will be a big setback for him,” concluded Laxman.
