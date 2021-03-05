India vs England 4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 with a bouncer - WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck by England allrounder Ben Stokes during the first session of Day 2 of the 4th Test at Motera in Ahmedabad. Kohli came out to bat after Cheteshwar Pujara was trapped LBW by off-spinner Jack Leach. Kohli batted for 7 deliveries before he was outdone by Stokes on the 8th ball he faced.

In the 4th ball of the 26th over, Stokes bowled a delivery that got a kick from a short of length spot on the fourth stump line. As the ball rose in height, Kohli stepped up on his toes and tried to hit the ball. Kohli mistimed his shot, got a glove on it, and could only see it landing straight into wicketkeeper Ben Foakes' hands.

India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!

The Ahmedabad crowd went completely quiet after Kohli's dismissal while England celebrated the big wicket. This is Kohli's 2nd dismissal for a duck in the series, with the previous one coming in the 2nd Test at the hands of spinner Moeen Ali.

Poetry. Kohli caught Foakes bowled Stokes. https://t.co/85v6aTXjn9 — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 5, 2021





Stokes and Kohli were engaged in a heated on-field interaction on Day 1 of the 4th Test after the former said a few words to pacer Mohammed Siraj after the bowler finished the over with a bouncer. But the umpires immediately took the matter into their own hands and separated the two players.

After the day's play, Stokes, at a press conference had played down the incident and said that it was just a conversation between two competitors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

india vs england Topics