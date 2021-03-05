India vs England 4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 with a bouncer - WATCH
India captain Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck by England allrounder Ben Stokes during the first session of Day 2 of the 4th Test at Motera in Ahmedabad. Kohli came out to bat after Cheteshwar Pujara was trapped LBW by off-spinner Jack Leach. Kohli batted for 7 deliveries before he was outdone by Stokes on the 8th ball he faced.
In the 4th ball of the 26th over, Stokes bowled a delivery that got a kick from a short of length spot on the fourth stump line. As the ball rose in height, Kohli stepped up on his toes and tried to hit the ball. Kohli mistimed his shot, got a glove on it, and could only see it landing straight into wicketkeeper Ben Foakes' hands.
India vs England 4th Test Day 2 - LIVE!
The Ahmedabad crowd went completely quiet after Kohli's dismissal while England celebrated the big wicket. This is Kohli's 2nd dismissal for a duck in the series, with the previous one coming in the 2nd Test at the hands of spinner Moeen Ali.
Stokes and Kohli were engaged in a heated on-field interaction on Day 1 of the 4th Test after the former said a few words to pacer Mohammed Siraj after the bowler finished the over with a bouncer. But the umpires immediately took the matter into their own hands and separated the two players.
After the day's play, Stokes, at a press conference had played down the incident and said that it was just a conversation between two competitors.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test: Ben Stokes dismisses Virat Kohli for 0 with a bouncer - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Lucky they won toss': Hussain slams England's team selection for 4th Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bad patch': Gavaskar says Gill might be feeling 'pressure' of expectations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strauss reveals reasons behind England's batting struggles in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4th Test Live Score, Day 2: India try to rebuild innings after Kohli's wicket
- IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score: Team India have lost the wickets of Pujara and Kohli early on day 2 as they chase England's first innings total of 205 runs. India scored 24/1 at the end of day one of the fourth Test. Follow updates of India vs England 4th Test here.
'You have to turn on TV when he's playing': Watson lauds former RCB teammate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Look at the results': Gavaskar's huge praise for Virat Kohli's Team India
- India's Test team under Virat Kohli has been ruthless at home and has won two huge series in Australia apart from giving good competition to the likes of England and South Africa in their own den.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one should have a doubt about PCB's incompetence: Akhtar on PSL postponement
- Akhtar requested the honourable courts and the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter as according to him, it had damaged the reputation of Pakistan cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India completely out skilled and out thought England': Michael Vaughan
- Vaughan, who had been on a trolling spree ever since the third India-England Test match ended in two days with the hosts taking a 2-1 lead, lauded India and said Virat Kohli’s men ‘out skilled and out thought’ England, showing why they are good in these conditions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Toughest conditions I have faced in my 70-Tests as a batsman': Ben Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spinners keep England searching for substance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammed Siraj and setting it up—ask Joe Root
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We aren't going to back down to anyone: Stokes reacts on argument with Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Got to take your hats off to him': Graeme Swann heaps praise on India bowler
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Century of ODIs beckons Harmanpreet Kaur on Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox