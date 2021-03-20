What you are telling the world is that on-field umpire is still the boss: Deep Dasgupta on soft signal rule
- Suryakumar was controversially adjudged out when Dawid Malan took a contentious catch in the deep. Several replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan took the catch.
Suryakumar Yadav played a blistering innings of 57 runs off 31 balls to power India to a total of 185 runs. It eventually proved too much for England to chase as they lost the match by 8 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the win in the fourth T20I, India tied the five-match series 2-2. Team India’s total in the fourth match could have been higher had Suryakumnar had stayed on the crease for longer.
Suryakumar was controversially adjudged out when Dawid Malan took a contentious catch in the deep. Several replays indicated that the ball might have hit the ground when Malan took the catch. However, with the soft signal being out, the third umpire could not overturn the decision due to a lack of conclusive evidence. Several players have talked about Suryakumar’s dismissal.
Former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta also weighed in on the debate as he said that there was conclusive video proof that the ball had touched the ground.
"Fundamentally, what you are doing is telling the world that the on-field umpire is still the boss. He is the authority figure on the field. I am completely fine with that. But the other important thing, it's very difficult for an onfield umpire to figure out whether that was out or not out as you mentioned 40, 50, 60 yards from where they are," Deep Dasgupta said while speaking to Sports Today on Friday.
"It's very difficult. Someone who has taken the catch, Dawid Malan himself wasn't aware whether he had taken it legally or not. I think Virat mentioned and a few of us mentioned on-air as well, I think for a situation like this the umpire should have the option of saying you know what I am sorry but it's not possible for me to figure out whether it was out or not and then pass it on to the third umpire, it shouldn't be mandatory of umpires in these cases to kind of come up with the soft decision or soft signal," Dasgupta added.
"Even though the umpire said that the soft signal was out, I personally think that the video proof that we saw was conclusive enough to say that the ball had touched the ground. So even though the soft signal was out, I think the ball had touched the ground. I think that those pictures there were conclusive enough to kind of say it was not out," Dasgupta further said.
India will now play England in series-deciding 5th T20I on Saturday in Ahmedabad.
