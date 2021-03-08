IND USA
File photo of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.(Reuters)
cricket

'A week later without knowing some rule comes & we go from number 1 to 3': Shastri takes dig at ICC for WTC rule change

Due to the changes, India went from first to second place despite winning three series. Australia overtook them with 2 series wins out 3. They were required to win series in Australia and against England to qualify for the final.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 02:13 PM IST

Team India have been a top side throughout the World Test Championship qualifying period for the final. They were leading the points table before the Covid-19 pandemic with three series wins and one loss. But the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to change the criteria for qualifying for the final. A percentage system was introduced.

Due to the changes, India went from first to second place despite winning three series. Australia overtook them with 2 series wins out 3. They were required to win series in Australia and against England to qualify for the final. They did that by being victorious in Australia and beating England 3-1 in the four-match Test series at home.

READ| Great addition': Laxman names player who can be 'match-winner' in T20Is

Known for not mincing words, India head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday criticised the ICC for changing the qualification criteria for the World Test Championship final, saying the world governing body needs to stop "shifting goalposts".

India beat England 3-1 in the just concluded four-Test series to set up World Test Championship title date with New Zealand but the Indian coach wasn't happy that midway through the tournament, global body changed the criteria from maximum points earned to maximum percentage points earned.

"If you ask me about first cycle, please don't shift the goalposts," Shastri took a direct dig at the ICC when asked about what changes he would like when WTC is held during next cycle of events.

"I am sitting at home because of COVID-19 in the month of October with more points than any other team, 360 apparently (having won three series and lost one). A week later without knowing some rule comes that we are going to go (move) into the percentage system and we go (slip) from number one to three (in points table)," the coach said.

He continues, "Fine that's because of countries not wanting to travel, countries that are in the red zone. All acceptable and fine.

"I want to understand the logic because now it's like "What's the way forward for me?" Sitting 60 to 70 points ahead, I am told, now you have to go to Australia and what you have to do? You have to beat Australia," he had a lot of sting in his voice.

"Now how many teams in last 10 years have beaten Australia?"

"If you don't beat Australia, you come back home and you have to then beat England 4-0 and get close to 500 points and you still don't qualify? So we have had to dig deep and go down every hole and we have earned our stripes to be in the biggest of the them all - the World Test Championship final," the acclaimed commentator in him was out.

Love him or hate him, it is very difficult to ignore the influence he has on people in general. His fans love him but not more than the army of trolls, who are all up in arms, making memes that are distasteful many a times.


"I would say it's banter. They do it to have fun at my expense. I will have milk and honey and you enjoy your drink," he laughs.

"Kya farq padhta hai yaar (How does it matter buddy?). I mean when you post those things, kitne jan haanste hai, bolte hai Ravi ke barein mein (when they post a meme, people laugh and they talk about me).

"It's okay as long as the team does well," said the coach, who showed a lot of spirit when socialite Shobha De posted one such meme. From being criticised to being feted, Shastri knows the nature of fickle- minded Indian fans.

"Criticism? what's that. You know how quickly people change their opinions. So shanti rakho. Om Shanti Om."

And what's secret recipe of his success?

The former all-rounder believes his "man management" skills have come to the fore, treating each player differently, something that has paid dividends.

"I didn't know what to expect when I first took up the job. But what I have learnt in last six years, I haven't in the past 35 years (as a player and commentator).

"Man management is the most important thing. More important is to understand human behaviour, their instincts, mind-sets. How someone reacts to failure, how someone reacts to success, when to talk, whom to talk and whom not to talk.

"Virat wanted work ethic, fitness, high fielding standards and trust within the system and also get rid of excuses that this is not right and that went wrong etc etc"

Shastri ended like tracer bullet.

"When I walk into the team room and see the energy, I haven't seen such atmosphere where you have trust, you enjoy each other's company and performances," he said.

(with PTI inputs)

coach ravi shastri world test championship icc rule

