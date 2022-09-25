IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean fights back tears after Deepti Sharma stuns England with brilliant run-out at Lord's - Watch

Jhulan Goswami's farewell match at the iconic Lord's was given an anti-climatic ending by Deepti Sharma as the star all-rounder outsmarted Charlie Dean by the punishing the England batter for backing up too far at the non-striker's' end in the 3rd One Day International of the bilateral series on Saturday. Deepti caught Dean backing up too far and the Indian bowler opted to run her out which eventually sealed a memorable win for Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India at Lord's.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An emotional Dean was reduced to tears following her dismissal in the 44th over as England were bowled out for 153 while chasing the 170-run target set by Smriti Mandhana-starrer Team India in the final game of the three-match bilateral series. Dean was consoled by her teammate Freya Davies, who remained unbeaten on 10 off 29 balls in the low-scoring encounter. Upholding the spirit of cricket during the encounter, Dean was seen shaking hands of the Indian team members following her legitimate dismissal.

ALSO READ: ‘Funny to see…’: Virender Sehwag savagely trolls England cricketers after Deepti's match-winning run-out in 3rd ODI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Batting first in Jhulan Goswami's swansong, Harmanpreet-led Team India managed to post 169 in 45.4 overs at the famous Lord's Cricket Stadium. Opener Smriti Mandhana scored a sublime half-century while all-rounder Deepti smashed 68 off 106 to help India post a respectable total of 169 in the 3rd ODI against England. In reply, England only managed to score 153 as the hosts lost the match by 16 runs. India's Renuka Singh, who bagged four wickets and leaked 29 runs, was named the Player of the Match.

With the convincing win over England, Harmanpreet & Co. completed a memorable series white-wash of the host nation in the 50-over format. After the match, England skipper Amy Jones shared her views about Deepti’s match-winning run-out of Dean in the low-scoring encounter. “Not happy with the result, we bowled really well, we just needed a bigger partnership. The last dismissal divides opinion. I'm not a fan but it depends how India feel about it. It's within the rules, hopefully doesn't take the shine off the summer,” Jones said. Dean scored 47 off 80 balls in England's third straight defeat against India at Lord's on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON