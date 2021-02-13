Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test
- India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
Indian captain Virat Kohli walked out for the toss on Saturday morning for the crucial second Test against England in Chennai to some familiar scenes and sounds from the stands.
Indian cricket fans, who have had to watch matches on TV since the enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic were back cheering for their heroes from the stands as the BCCI allowed spectators to return.
India vs England 1st Test Day 1 - Live Score
According to the commentators, fourteen to fifteen thousand fans were present in the stadium at the time of toss on Saturday.
ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts
The total capacity, that BCCI has allowed for the match is 33 thousand. Many fans were seen wearing masks to avoid any chance of contracting the virus. The overall caseload in India has been on the decline with several big cities reporting lower Covid-19 positive numbers.
Even the death rate has reduced drastically over the past few days bringing about a sense of normality in the lives of people.
Both India and England made three changes to their respective playing XI for the second Test. Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first on a pitch that is expected to turn much earlier and sharper than the one used for the first Test.
India needs to win the series by a margin of 2-1 or more to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India trying to rebuild innings after Gill's wicket
Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test
- India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams
- Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts
- India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?
- An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Take out the last 10-15 matches': Rahane's reply to questions over his form
- Ahead of the second Test match against England, the India vice-captain with a deadpan expression referred to his scores of 59 and 115 against the Proteas in that 2019 series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman says 'there is one area' Kohli needs to address' ahead of T20 World Cup
- Ahead of the T20 World Cup which will take place in India this year, India are being touted to be the favourites, not only because of the home conditions but also because of their bowling line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He got out that way’: Gavaskar highlights ‘only thing’ Pant as to watch out for
- Pant has continued to hit big even when he has reached the ‘nervous nineties’ but that has led him to miss out on well-deserved hundreds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Been almost a month since I have had match practice': Broad returns for England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can India bounce back against England in the second Test?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter anticipates Pandya's return to Test XI after all-rounder's latest post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Empty chairs wait in anticipation. BCCI shares heart-touching video for fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox