Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts

India are looking to bounce back from their big defeat in the first Test match against England at Chennai and they got off to a good start with captain Virat Kohli winning the toss and electing to bat first.

When asked about his playing XI, Kohli informed that Mohammed Siraj was included in the XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, whom the team management decided to rest as part of it workload management programme.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - Live Score

Bumrah played three Test matches in Australia before getting ruled out of the final Test in Brisbane. He played the first Test in Chennai and toiled hard in what was his maiden appearance in a Test match on home soil.

Bumrah is expected to be back for the third Test against England in Ahmedabad which will be a day night affair.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir backed the decision taken by the team management while speaking during the pre-match show on broadcaster Star Sports.

"I think it is a good decision to rest him. He will be ready to go in the pink ball Test match. There is nothing for the fast bowlers here and he has bowled a lot of overs in Australia and the first Test match, so I think it was a very good decision from the team management's point of view. You would want to have Jasprit Bumrah for the crucial Test matches, the pink ball one and the fourth Test and there will be hardly any gap between the two. So, I think it is the right decision," Gambhir said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

ALSO READ: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai

India made two more changes in the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav replaced Washington Sundar, while Axar Patel will be making his Test debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem.

England are on a 6-match winning streak in away Test matches and will look to continue that trend.