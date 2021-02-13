IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts

  • India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:27 AM IST

India are looking to bounce back from their big defeat in the first Test match against England at Chennai and they got off to a good start with captain Virat Kohli winning the toss and electing to bat first.

When asked about his playing XI, Kohli informed that Mohammed Siraj was included in the XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, whom the team management decided to rest as part of it workload management programme.

India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - Live Score

Bumrah played three Test matches in Australia before getting ruled out of the final Test in Brisbane. He played the first Test in Chennai and toiled hard in what was his maiden appearance in a Test match on home soil.

Bumrah is expected to be back for the third Test against England in Ahmedabad which will be a day night affair.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir backed the decision taken by the team management while speaking during the pre-match show on broadcaster Star Sports.

"I think it is a good decision to rest him. He will be ready to go in the pink ball Test match. There is nothing for the fast bowlers here and he has bowled a lot of overs in Australia and the first Test match, so I think it was a very good decision from the team management's point of view. You would want to have Jasprit Bumrah for the crucial Test matches, the pink ball one and the fourth Test and there will be hardly any gap between the two. So, I think it is the right decision," Gambhir said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

ALSO READ: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai

India made two more changes in the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav replaced Washington Sundar, while Axar Patel will be making his Test debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem.

England are on a 6-match winning streak in away Test matches and will look to continue that trend.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england axar patel kuldeep yadav jasprit bumrah
Close
Live
India vs England Score, 2nd Test, Day 1.((ICC/ANI Photo))
India vs England Score, 2nd Test, Day 1.((ICC/ANI Photo))
cricket

2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India trying to rebuild innings after Gill's wicket

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:31 AM IST
IND vs ENG Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have been drafted into the side in place of Sundar and Nadeem. India lost the first Test by 227 runs. Follow live updates of India vs England 2nd Test.
READ FULL STORY
Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd Test between India and England(Twitter/BCCI)
Fans are back in the stadium for the 2nd Test between India and England(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:19 AM IST
  • India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
File picture of Axar Patel(AP)
cricket

India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:47 AM IST
  • Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
Jasprit Bumrah is a key player for India going ahead in the series, reckons Gautam Gambhir.(Getty Images)
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel on field. File(REUTERS)
India's Axar Patel on field. File(REUTERS)
cricket

2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:15 AM IST
India vs England: Axar Patel will be making his Test debut after missing the first Test due to a strain in his left knee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.(PTI)
Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara.(PTI)
cricket

'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:30 AM IST
India vs England: This is why when vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked to respond on criticism over Pujara's slow batting, the Mumbaikar stated that no one in the team has ever questioned him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
The Rowing Federation of Inda was suspended for violating the National Sports Code.(Getty Images)
others

Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?

By Sharda Ugra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:43 AM IST
  • An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
India's Ajinkya Rahane walks from the field after he was dismissed during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.(AP)
cricket

'Take out the last 10-15 matches': Rahane's reply to questions over his form

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:30 AM IST
  • Ahead of the second Test match against England, the India vice-captain with a deadpan expression referred to his scores of 59 and 115 against the Proteas in that 2019 series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
Former Indian cricket team player VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

Laxman says 'there is one area' Kohli needs to address' ahead of T20 World Cup

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:58 AM IST
  • Ahead of the T20 World Cup which will take place in India this year, India are being touted to be the favourites, not only because of the home conditions but also because of their bowling line-up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
Sunil Gavaskar and Rishabh Pant.(Getty/AP)
cricket

‘He got out that way’: Gavaskar highlights ‘only thing’ Pant as to watch out for

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:28 AM IST
  • Pant has continued to hit big even when he has reached the ‘nervous nineties’ but that has led him to miss out on well-deserved hundreds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. File(Getty Images)
Stuart Broad trains in the nets. File(Getty Images)
cricket

'Been almost a month since I have had match practice': Broad returns for England

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:57 AM IST
India vs England: Speaking on his return, Broad said that he has been away from match practice for a month, but hopes he could put his best foot forward in the first Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(PTI)
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.(PTI)
cricket

Can India bounce back against England in the second Test?

By Somshuvra Laha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:25 PM IST
India too are expected to bring in changes, but certainly not as many as England. Despite the rarity of the situation, India seem calm. That’s what a four-Test series does to a trailing team—it allows time for introspection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hardik Pandya with captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
Hardik Pandya with captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/Hardik Pandya)
cricket

Twitter anticipates Pandya's return to Test XI after all-rounder's latest post

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 10:28 PM IST
Hardik Pandya took to Twitter on the eve of the match to share photos of his training. While there is nothing unusual in that, it was the caption that Pandya used that got the netizens talking on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chairs kept at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of India vs England 2nd Test
Chairs kept at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai ahead of India vs England 2nd Test
cricket

Empty chairs wait in anticipation. BCCI shares heart-touching video for fans

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 09:49 PM IST
In the 30 seconds long video, BCCI used snapshots of empty chairs kept in some of the stands of the MA Chidambaram Stadium in anticipation of the crowd for the second Test match. The images were supported by the background noise of crowd cheers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP