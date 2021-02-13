Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts
- India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
India are looking to bounce back from their big defeat in the first Test match against England at Chennai and they got off to a good start with captain Virat Kohli winning the toss and electing to bat first.
When asked about his playing XI, Kohli informed that Mohammed Siraj was included in the XI in place of Jasprit Bumrah, whom the team management decided to rest as part of it workload management programme.
India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 - Live Score
Bumrah played three Test matches in Australia before getting ruled out of the final Test in Brisbane. He played the first Test in Chennai and toiled hard in what was his maiden appearance in a Test match on home soil.
Bumrah is expected to be back for the third Test against England in Ahmedabad which will be a day night affair.
Former India opener Gautam Gambhir backed the decision taken by the team management while speaking during the pre-match show on broadcaster Star Sports.
"I think it is a good decision to rest him. He will be ready to go in the pink ball Test match. There is nothing for the fast bowlers here and he has bowled a lot of overs in Australia and the first Test match, so I think it was a very good decision from the team management's point of view. You would want to have Jasprit Bumrah for the crucial Test matches, the pink ball one and the fourth Test and there will be hardly any gap between the two. So, I think it is the right decision," Gambhir said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.
ALSO READ: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai
India made two more changes in the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav replaced Washington Sundar, while Axar Patel will be making his Test debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem.
England are on a 6-match winning streak in away Test matches and will look to continue that trend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 1 Live Score: India trying to rebuild innings after Gill's wicket
Cricket fans back in stadium as BCCI allows spectators for 2nd Test
- India vs England: A fourteen to fifteen thousand strong crowd was present in the stadium at the time of toss.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 2nd Test: All the changes in playing XI of both teams
- Axar Patel was selected for his debut in place of Shahbaz Nadeem. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav replaced off-spinner Washington Sundar while the team management decided to rest Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj in the playing XI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah rested for 2nd Test, Gautam Gambhir reacts
- India vs England: Jasprit Bumrah has been rested for the 2nd Test at Chennai and Mohammed Siraj is playing in his place.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test: Axar Patel makes Test debut against England in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We back him completely,' Rahane dismisses criticism over Pujara's slow batting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports code: Is relaxation clause beginning of the end?
- An innocuous-looking circular from the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS) was slipped past at the same time, its sober words, however, containing an ambush.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Take out the last 10-15 matches': Rahane's reply to questions over his form
- Ahead of the second Test match against England, the India vice-captain with a deadpan expression referred to his scores of 59 and 115 against the Proteas in that 2019 series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Laxman says 'there is one area' Kohli needs to address' ahead of T20 World Cup
- Ahead of the T20 World Cup which will take place in India this year, India are being touted to be the favourites, not only because of the home conditions but also because of their bowling line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He got out that way’: Gavaskar highlights ‘only thing’ Pant as to watch out for
- Pant has continued to hit big even when he has reached the ‘nervous nineties’ but that has led him to miss out on well-deserved hundreds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Been almost a month since I have had match practice': Broad returns for England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Can India bounce back against England in the second Test?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter anticipates Pandya's return to Test XI after all-rounder's latest post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Empty chairs wait in anticipation. BCCI shares heart-touching video for fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox