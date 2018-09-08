India vs England: Dhawan shows off his dance moves at the Oval, Harbhajan & Lloyd join in

India opener Shikhar Dhawan was pictured dancing to the tunes of the crowd during the first day of the fifth and the final Test between England and India at the Oval on Friday. Later, India cricketer Harbhajan Singh and former England cricketer David Lloyd were seen doing the same in the commentary box.

After a good start to the match, England lost six wickets in the final session to end the day’s play at 198/7. Alastair Cook top-scored for the hosts with a masterful 71.

Dhawan then put on his dancing shoes to oblige the Indian fans, who seemed to be high spirits after the visitors wrestled back the advantage with some good bowling in post-tea session. In the last over of the day, Dhawan — who was fielding at the boundary, displayed his bhangra moves, much to the delight of the fans.

#ENGvIND Another amazing day of Test Cricket at the Oval - we even got the legend @SDhawan25 to do some Bhangra to our Dhol. #COTI 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fMKUnXfpdn — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) September 7, 2018

Harbhajan Singh — who was commentating on the match — then showed off his own bhangra skills in the commentary box and David Llyod joined him as well.

Harbhajan uploaded the video on social media and his post read: “When work becomes fun! 🕺🏻Taught @bumblecricket a little bit of bhangra, as he showed off some bhangra skills in his own style! It was a great attempt, to say the least! Always a pleasure working with these gentlemen. Lot to learn from them!”

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 13:35 IST