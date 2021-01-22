IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / India vs England: First two Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
cricket

India vs England: First two Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors

A circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:31 PM IST

The first two Tests of the upcoming India-England series will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium behind closed doors, a top official from host association TNCA said on Friday.

According to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy, the two Tests would be played without spectators as per a BCCI directive, considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

"Yes...crowd will not be allowed for the two Test matches as a preventive measure in view of the virus situation," he told PTI.

Also Read | 'Shastri called me up in July': How India set up traps for Smith and Marnus

Also, a circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.

"In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic, the BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series," the circular read.

"As per the BCCI directive, the first two Test matches between February 5 and February 17 being held at M A Chidambaram stadium will take place behind closed doors (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure," it added.

The teams are expected to reach Chennai by January 27 and undergo testing before entering the bio-bubble.

It must be noted that the Indian government had recently announced that outdoor sporting events could be conducted with 50 per cent spectators after following the standard operating procedures.

The first Test is scheduled from February 5.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england m a chidambaram stadium
app
Close
e-paper
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
Indian coach Ravi Shastri, right, talks to players ahead of play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia.(AP)
cricket

India head coach Ravi Shastri names 'the find of the Australia tour'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:34 PM IST
India head coach Ravi Shastri picks the 'find of the Australia tour' among Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, and Washington Sundar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
IPL Auctions 2020.(IPL)
ipl

IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:06 PM IST
The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
Wriddhiman Saha (L) and Rishabh Pant.(Getty Images)
cricket

No one learns algebra in Class I: Saha on Pant's wicket-keeping skills

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Saha, who is considered India's number one Test wicketkeeper, said that he does not believe that Pant's heroic show in Australia would close the door for him in the Indian team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
File image of former England spinner Graeme Swann.(Getty Images)
cricket

I think beating India in India is a far higher thing: Graeme Swann

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:33 PM IST
"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this," said Swann.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
Bangladesh off-spinner Mehidy Hasan(Twitter/ICC)
cricket

Tamim, Mehidy star as Bangladesh beat West Indies in 2nd ODI to seal series

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:20 PM IST
Skipper Tamim Iqbal hit 50 to help the side chase the target in 33.2 overs after the West Indies was bowled out for 148 in 43.4 overs. It was Bangladesh's third straight and fifth overall series victory over the West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
India's captain Virat Kohli(AP)
cricket

India vs England: First two Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:31 PM IST
A circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
Bharat Arun and Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
cricket

'Shastri called me up in July': How India set up traps for Smith and Marnus

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:51 PM IST
It was actually a well thought out plan against Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne derived more than five months before the Test series began. The mastermind behind it? India head coach Ravi Shastri, who had called bowling coach Bharat Arun in July to discuss the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angelo Mathews(Twitter)
Angelo Mathews(Twitter)
cricket

Ton-up Mathews shows the way for smarter Sri Lanka in 2nd Test vs England

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:27 PM IST
Sri Lanka were much more cautious this time on a dry wicket that will crumble quickly under the hot sun and make chasing anything substantial in the fourth innings perilous for the tourists.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Cheteshwar Pujara in a Test match against Australia(AP)
India's Cheteshwar Pujara in a Test match against Australia(AP)
cricket

'Without Cheteshwar Pujara, India would've lost to Australia 3-0'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Hailing Cheteshwar Pujara’s gallant effort, former England opener Nick Compton said India would have ended up losing the series against Australia 3-0 instead of wining it 2-1 if it wasn't for the No.3 batsman’s unmatchable patience and determination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team and Triple H.(AP/ WWE)
Indian cricket team and Triple H.(AP/ WWE)
cricket

A WWE-scripted level of a comeback: Triple H lauds Team India's win in Australia

By YASH BHATI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • It wasn’t just the Indian fans celebrating but everyone in and around the world lauded the spirit shown by the Indian cricket team in Australia.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane receives rousing reception on arrival at home(Twitter)
Ajinkya Rahane receives rousing reception on arrival at home(Twitter)
cricket

Gabba giants are back home to hero's welcome

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • Chinnappampatti village near Salem in Tamil Nadu arranged a horse-drawn carriage for local boy T Natarajan
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Shardul Thakur, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's David Warner during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
India's Shardul Thakur, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Australia's David Warner during play on day four of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba.(AP)
cricket

I can be called a bowling all-rounder, I can bat: Shardul Thakur

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Thakur snared seven wickets and was India's top scorer in the first innings, striking 67 while batting at No.8. He, along with Washington Sundar, pulled the team out of trouble by conjuring a crucial 123-run stand.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cheteshwar Pujara gets hit on the body on day 5 of the 4th Test between India and Australia at Brisbane.(Getty Images)
Cheteshwar Pujara gets hit on the body on day 5 of the 4th Test between India and Australia at Brisbane.(Getty Images)
cricket

Pujara's father reveals what India no 3 said when asked about being hit on body

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:14 PM IST
  • India vs Australia: Arvind Pujara feared for son as he bore painful body blows to blunt bowlers, setting up the Gabba victory
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
Alex Carey during a practice session ahead of DC’s match against RR.(Delhi Capitals)
ipl

Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
IPL 2021: Most of the IPL teams released overseas players who had not performed well and opened up the slots for the auction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP