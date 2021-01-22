India vs England: First two Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors
The first two Tests of the upcoming India-England series will be played at the M A Chidambaram Stadium behind closed doors, a top official from host association TNCA said on Friday.
According to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary R S Ramasaamy, the two Tests would be played without spectators as per a BCCI directive, considering the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
"Yes...crowd will not be allowed for the two Test matches as a preventive measure in view of the virus situation," he told PTI.
Also Read | 'Shastri called me up in July': How India set up traps for Smith and Marnus
Also, a circular dated January 20 has been sent out to TNCA members saying that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI.
"In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic, the BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series," the circular read.
"As per the BCCI directive, the first two Test matches between February 5 and February 17 being held at M A Chidambaram stadium will take place behind closed doors (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure," it added.
The teams are expected to reach Chennai by January 27 and undergo testing before entering the bio-bubble.
It must be noted that the Indian government had recently announced that outdoor sporting events could be conducted with 50 per cent spectators after following the standard operating procedures.
The first Test is scheduled from February 5.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India head coach Ravi Shastri names 'the find of the Australia tour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No one learns algebra in Class I: Saha on Pant's wicket-keeping skills
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I think beating India in India is a far higher thing: Graeme Swann
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamim, Mehidy star as Bangladesh beat West Indies in 2nd ODI to seal series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: First two Tests in Chennai to be played behind closed doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Shastri called me up in July': How India set up traps for Smith and Marnus
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ton-up Mathews shows the way for smarter Sri Lanka in 2nd Test vs England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Without Cheteshwar Pujara, India would've lost to Australia 3-0'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A WWE-scripted level of a comeback: Triple H lauds Team India's win in Australia
- It wasn’t just the Indian fans celebrating but everyone in and around the world lauded the spirit shown by the Indian cricket team in Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gabba giants are back home to hero's welcome
- Chinnappampatti village near Salem in Tamil Nadu arranged a horse-drawn carriage for local boy T Natarajan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I can be called a bowling all-rounder, I can bat: Shardul Thakur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pujara's father reveals what India no 3 said when asked about being hit on body
- India vs Australia: Arvind Pujara feared for son as he bore painful body blows to blunt bowlers, setting up the Gabba victory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Carey, Coulter-Nile not surprised at IPL franchises releasing them
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox