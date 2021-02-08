'Giving new ball to Ashwin a lovely move by Virat Kohli': Laxman says India 'ahead of England mindset-wise'
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman praised Virat Kohli's captaincy on Day 4 of the first Test against England. After being bowled out for 337, and giving England a healthy lead of 241 runs, an attacking captain Kohli employed R Ashwin to start the proceedings with the new ball.
The first ball from the off-spinner took bounced and took a deflection bounce, and it was nudged by England opener Rory Burns to Ajinkya Rahane at the slips. England suffered a huge blow on the first ball of their 2nd innings as Kohli celebrated with Ashwin.
India vs England 1st Test Day 4 - LIVE!
Speaking on Star Sports' during the Lunch on Day 4, Laxman praised India's mindset in the Test and said that the hosts are ahead of the Joe Root-led team in terms of their mindset.
"We have been talking right from the 2nd day, this English team, while they have been top-class as far as their skill set is concerned. But as far as their mindset is concerned, they have been very conservative," Laxman said.
"I was surprised they went with their regular opening batsmen in the 2nd innings because they had enough cause on to declare and give their bowlers enough overs to get India bowled out in the 2nd innings.
"I thought Buttler would open with Burns or Sibley. I feel India, mindset wise, has been ahead of England. The fighting spirit we saw early on between Ashwin and Washington Sundar and their partnership.
"And also the lovely move by Virat Kohli to give the new ball to Virat Kohli. The ball that turned sharply. This is the 4th day wicket, not the first or 2nd day wicket. So, the test will be on for the English batsmen as far as their defensive skills are concerned," Laxman signed off.
