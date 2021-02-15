Virat Kohli involved in heated exchange with on-field umpire over Joe Root DRS call
- India vs England: Virat Kohli walked towards Nitin Menon and had a lengthy discussion with the umpire, reacting rather heatedly.
Virat Kohli was clearly not impressed regarding a DRS call involving Joe Root and was seen engaging in a heated exchange with on-field umpire Nitin Menon after captain Joe Root survived a close LBW call towards the fag end of Day 3 of the second Test in Chennai. The incident took place in the final over of the day with India appealing for an LBW shout concerning Root off the bowling of Axar Patel.
Axar's ball rapped Root on the back pad and landed in Rishabh Pant's gloves. After being adjudged not out, India reviewed the decision but there was nothing on the Ultra Edge suggesting no contact between the bat and ball. Subsequently, the third umpire went for ball tracking and although the impact was flush in front of the stumps, the decision was not out since the ball had landed outside off and the initial decision was not out.
Immediately, Kohli walked towards Menon and had a lengthy discussion with the umpire, reacting rather heatedly before walking back to his fielding position shaking his head. Earlier in the day, Kohli and Menon had another episode when the umpire warned the India captain for running on the center of the pitch. Kohli, while coming back for a run, ran across the wicket to the other end of the wicket and completed the run. Immediately, Menon brought this to Kohli's notice although the skipper was amused.
Kohli scored an impressive 62 in India's second innings, helping the team recover from a precarious 106/6 after wickets had fallen in a cluster. England picked up five wickets in the morning session of the third day but the fact that India managed to score 102 runs from it was primarily due to Kohli's intent and positive approach.
After being dismissed for a duck, Kohli walked out early on Monday after Cheteshwar Pujara was run out unfortunately with his bat getting stuck on the pitch. Kohli looked a lot more controlled and determined in his approach and forged a crucial 96-run partnership with R Ashwin for India's seventh wicket. Kohli hit seven fours en route to reaching his 25th Test fifty and looked set to break his century drought before being adjudged out LBW to Moeen Ali, a review not saving him.
