Ishant Sharma joins elite list of Indian pacers with 300 Test wickets

Ishant Sharma has been one of India cricket's silent warriors for over a decade now and on Monday he brought up a huge personal milestone, becoming the 6th Indian bowler to pick up 300 Test wickets, when he trapped England batsman Dan Lawrence in front of the wicket in the second innings of the 1st Test at Chennai.

Ishant was India's most effective bowler in the first innings too, when he had picked up the wickets of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer off consecutive deliveries and finished with figures of 2/52 in 27 overs even as England put up a huge total.

Ishant reached the milestone in his 98th match, much longer than many others. But that is because he did the job of a buffer for other bowlers early on in his career, working tirelessly to create opportunities at the other end. But his career took a turn post 2015 when he found a fuller length and finally came of age as a new ball bowler, shouldering the responsibility of being the leader of the attack as India created an assembly line of young pacers.

Kapil Dev (434 wickets) and Zaheer Khan (311) are the other two Indian pacers who feature in the 300-plus club. Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh and Ravichandran Ashwin are the other Indians who have more than 300 Test wickets to their name.