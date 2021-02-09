'It is just one Test, two innings': Virat Kohli defends Ajinkya Rahane after scores of 1 and 0 in Chennai
- India vs England: On being asked whether Rahane is out of form by one of the reporters during the post-match press conference, Kohli appeared slightly miffed before making it clear that Rahane is, after all, an impact player for India.
India captain Virat Kohli has come out in defence of Ajinkya Rahane, saying there is nothing wrong in the way he is batting and reiterated that he is one of India's most important Test batsmen. On being asked whether Rahane is out of form by one of the reporters during the post-match press conference, Kohli appeared slightly miffed before making it clear that Rahane is, after all, an impact player for India.
"Look, if you're trying to dig something out, you're not going to get anything because there is nothing," Kohli said on being asked about Rahane's scores of 1 and 0 in the Chennai Test. "Ajinkya, and I've said this many a time in the past as well, that along with Pujara, he is our most important Test batsman and he's going to continue to be. We believe in his abilities; we have believed in his abilities for a long time. He's an impact player. If you talk about the MCG Test, he stood up and scored a hundred there when the team wanted it most."
Since his heroic century in Melbourne in December, 2020, Rahane has scores of 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, and now 1 and 0 against England. In the first innings, Rahane fell to a brilliant one-handed catch by Joe Root at covers, whereas in the second dig, it was a brilliant reverse swinging ball from James Anderson that sent his off-stump flying. Kohli backed Rahane saying two innings should not be a criteria to determine whether a batsman is in form.
"You can look at the number of innings and what happens from there on, but the reality of the situation is we won the series in Australia," Kohli added. "Here's it's just one Test, two innings. Today, you can put that innings aside but in the first innings, he wanted to score a boundary. It was a brilliant catch from Joe that got rid of him. So if that goes to the boundary and he gets runs, we would not have been having this conversation. There are absolutely no issues, everyone is playing really well."
IND vs ENG: 'No regrets,' Kohli explains why Kuldeep did not play in 1st Test
World Test Championship: England rocket to top of points table, India slump to 4
- Race to World Test Championship final: India, who have slipped to fourth position with 68.3 percentage points, cannot afford another loss in the four-match series and will be looking to win at least two of the remaining three matches to secure a 2-1 or 3-1 result and a place in the final.
1st Test: Kohli fight in vain as Leach, Anderson help England topple India
- India vs England: India crumbled to Anderson's reverse swing and Leach's clinical spin and although Virat Kohli impressed with fighting half-half-century, it wasn't enough to deny England of a memorable win.
- Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
'Thought he was playing in the IPL': Jack Leach on bowling to Rishabh Pant
- India vs England: Jack Leach, who picked up 4/76 in England's massive win over India on Tuesday, felt India batsman Rishabh Pant was in IPL mode in reference to the India wicketkeeper's knock of 91 in the first innings.
'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane
- Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
'We didn't achieve that in this game': Kohli on what went wrong for India
- India vs England: Kohli rued that India failed to apply the kind of pressure on the England batsmen that was expected and losing the toss did not help much given the placid nature of the wicket.
