India vs England: Kohli eclipses Dhoni's captaincy record with 22nd Test win on home soil
Virat Kohli-led Team India defeated England by 10 wickets on Thursday in the day-night Test in Ahmedabad. With this victory, Virat Kohli surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of winning the maximum number of Test matches as an Indian captain on home soil.
Kohli now has 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as the captain of Indian cricket team which is one better than Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests. Kohli already is India's most successful Test captain with 35 wins.
Former captains Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their credit respectively.
Earlier, India registered only their second Test victory inside two days, overhauling a meagre target of 49 against England in the day-night third game to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series here on Thursday.
The last time India won inside two days in a Test was in 2018, beating Afghanistan in Bengaluru. England's previous Test loss inside two days came way back in 1921 against Australia.
There was no end to England's batting woes against the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as the side folded for 81 in its second innings. This was the team's lowest Test total against India.
This victory has taken India to the top of the points table with 71 percentage points. England, on the other hand, have dropped to 64.1 percentage points and are out of the race for a place in the final.
Now both sides will gear up for the fourth and the final Test which begins on March 4 at the same venue.
(With PTI Inputs)
Axar, Ashwin spin themselves into record books as India thump England by 10 wkts
India vs England: Axar became the first bowler to take 11 wickets in a pink ball Test while Ashwin became the fastest Indian to pick 400 Test wickets as the hosts took a 2-1 series lead.
R Ashwin becomes second fastest bowler to pick up 400 Test wickets
India vs England: Ashwin followed the footsteps of Indian cricket greats Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh who had reached the milestone before him.
After being one wicket down in the fourth over, going through a lean patch, Guptill slammed a whirlwind 97 off just 50 balls to steer New Zealand to 219 runs in the allotted 20 overs
India bowled out for 145 as Root and Leach give hosts a dose of spin tonic
India vs England: Joe Root picked up the last wicket of Jasprit Bumrah to claim his maiden five-for in Test cricket. He finished with figures of 5/8.
