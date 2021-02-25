India vs England: Kohli eclipses Dhoni's captaincy record with 22nd Test win on home soil

Virat Kohli-led Team India defeated England by 10 wickets on Thursday in the day-night Test in Ahmedabad. With this victory, Virat Kohli surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of winning the maximum number of Test matches as an Indian captain on home soil.

Kohli now has 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as the captain of Indian cricket team which is one better than Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests. Kohli already is India's most successful Test captain with 35 wins.

Former captains Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their credit respectively.

Earlier, India registered only their second Test victory inside two days, overhauling a meagre target of 49 against England in the day-night third game to take an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series here on Thursday.

The last time India won inside two days in a Test was in 2018, beating Afghanistan in Bengaluru. England's previous Test loss inside two days came way back in 1921 against Australia.

There was no end to England's batting woes against the spin duo of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin as the side folded for 81 in its second innings. This was the team's lowest Test total against India.

This victory has taken India to the top of the points table with 71 percentage points. England, on the other hand, have dropped to 64.1 percentage points and are out of the race for a place in the final.

Now both sides will gear up for the fourth and the final Test which begins on March 4 at the same venue.

