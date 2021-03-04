IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Kohli-Pujara-Rahane averages dip on bowlers' turf
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane run between the wickets. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane run between the wickets. (Getty Images)
cricket

Kohli-Pujara-Rahane averages dip on bowlers' turf

  • Kohli, Pujara and Rahane's batting averages have been their worst ever, or matched their poorest phase, across fairly long careers.
READ FULL STORY
By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:42 AM IST

India have played in bowler-friendly conditions now for three Test series in a row, and although the results have been largely positive, several batting averages have seen career lows.

Indian bowling has proved itself as a well-rounded unit in the past three series (9 Tests in 2020/21), but such has been the level of difficulty for the batsmen that their proud batting averages have seen a dip. Two of the series were in New Zealand and Australia with the third, the home series against England, reaching its conclusion with the fourth and final game starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

It is not that the Indian batsmen haven’t played any impactful innings during this period. Ajinkya Rahane called his 112 at Melbourne his best ever. Cheteshwar Pujara stonewalled Australia at Sydney and Brisbane, playing his part in an unforgettable series win. Virat Kohli’s 74 at Adelaide and 62 in the Chennai second Test were such high percentage innings that they drew critical acclaim. Kohli also scored 72 in the first Test against England.

Beyond this show of grit and brilliance though, India’s three best Test batsmen could not muster notable scores during this period. Their batting averages have been their worst ever, or matched their poorest phase, across fairly long careers. Rahane averages 27.75 in these nine Tests and Pujara 28.64, while Kohli’s average is 26.18 in six Tests (missed 3 Tests in Australia). The trio has been the backbone of Indian batting through the past decade after Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar retired close to each other.

Rahane, who averages 41.41 in his 72 Tests, has only once before slumped to a poorer return in a calendar year. That was in 2018 when he averaged only 24.27 in six Tests, largely due to a quiet tour of England. In the same season, he was dropped for the first two Tests in South Africa.

For Pujara, it was the poor tour of England in 2014 when he averaged only 22.20. That apart, India’s dependable No.3 has overcome hurdles with elan, averaging 46.81 in his 84 Tests.

Kohli has been simply sublime all along except for a horror run in the England tour of 2014 when he had only 134 runs to show in five Tests. His calendar average in 2014 came down to 26.76. Apart from that, he has been outstanding year after year, registering a batting average of 52.74 in 90 Tests.

Kohli scored his last Test century 467 days before the start of the final Test in Ahmedabad, on Day 2 of the pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens on November 23, 2019.

So, while India has had good results (barring the 0-2 loss in New Zealand) in these nine Tests separated by the lockdown - win in Australia, leading 2-1 against England - the batting stats have taken a beating in bowler-friendly conditions.

In New Zealand, it was the characteristic movement in the air and off the turf. There were challenging batting conditions throughout in Australia, and now spinner-friendly dusty turfs in India. The career graph of India’s most successful batting trio of the day is proof enough; if Test cricket was consistently played on bowler-friendly pitches, it would take some sheen off batting glory.

In the last two series, India have also found two outliers - the explosive Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma, who is finally establishing his class as a Test opener. While Rahane, Pujara and Kohli are averaging below 30 in this phase, Pant’s batting average is 41.91 for 503 runs (top Indian scorer). Beyond the averages, his 97 at Sydney, 89* at Brisbane and 91 at Chennai were such breath-taking innings, they promise so much more ahead.

Sharma showed glimpses of a newfound Test gear in Australia. In the current series, he has been in full flight, underlined by his 161-run first innings knock in the second Chennai Test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england cheteshwar pujara virat kohli ajinkya rahane
Close
Axar Patel celebrates the fall of a wicket with his teammates on first day of the fourth Test(Twitter/BCCI)
Axar Patel celebrates the fall of a wicket with his teammates on first day of the fourth Test(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 4th Test: Axar gets Sibley with a straight ball again

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:49 AM IST
  • India vs England: The left-arm spinner made a great start on home turf yet again as he picked up a wicket in his first over again. Dominic Sibley, who has struggled for form after making a good contribution in the first Test fell to Axar again as he played for spin and there was none.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel has picked up 18 wickets in his first two Tests.(BCCI)
Axar Patel has picked up 18 wickets in his first two Tests.(BCCI)
cricket

'Don't worry about that one': Laxman's advice to England about tackling Axar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:48 AM IST
  • India vs England: Laxman, one of the best batsmen against spin of all time, explained what England are doing wrong against Axar and how they can play the left-arm spinner better.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli: File Photo(HT Archive)
Indian captain Virat Kohli: File Photo(HT Archive)
cricket

Kohli equals Dhoni's record of leading India in most Tests

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:19 AM IST
India vs England: As Kohli stepped out for toss in the fourth Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium, it became his 60th Test as the skipper of India, and as a result, he equalled Dhoni's record.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here's how the pitch looks for the 4th Test. (BCCI)
Here's how the pitch looks for the 4th Test. (BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 4th Test: All you need to know about the Ahmedabad pitch

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:01 AM IST
  • The wicket for the fourth Test looks a lot better a layer of grass.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
File photo of former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar.(Getty Images)
cricket

Sunil Gavaskar gives 'masterclass' on how to play spin ahead of 4th Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:53 AM IST
  • India vs England: Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has maintained that the surfaces might have helped spinners but they weren't unplayable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane run between the wickets. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane run between the wickets. (Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: Kohli-Pujara-Rahane averages dip on bowlers' turf

By Rasesh Mandani, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • Kohli, Pujara and Rahane's batting averages have been their worst ever, or matched their poorest phase, across fairly long careers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the toss. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli and Joe Root at the toss. (BCCI)
cricket

India vs England 4th Test: All the changes in Playing XIs of both teams

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:34 AM IST
  • India vs England: India and England made a total of three changes for the fourth Test of the series.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
Kieron Pollard ensured that Akila Dananjaya's happiness was short-lived. (ICC)
cricket

Twitter explodes after Pollard's 6 sixes in an over off hat-trick man Dananjaya

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:55 AM IST
  • Pollard's efforts were recognized well by the cricket fraternity with fans, former cricketers and his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians tweeting in praise of the West Indies all-rounder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(PTI)
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score.(PTI)
cricket

4th Test Live Score, Day 1: Can Bairstow and Stokes rescue England?

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:52 AM IST
  • India vs England Live Cricket Score: England have lost their first three wickets after Joe Root elected to bat first. Follow all the updates from IND vs ENG fourth Test here.
READ FULL STORY
Gautam Gambhir reckons R Ashwin's spell to Steve Smith stands out as the best he's seen in his life. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir reckons R Ashwin's spell to Steve Smith stands out as the best he's seen in his life. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Pinnacle of off-spin bowling': Gambhir calls Ashwin's spell the best he's seen

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:17 AM IST
  • One particular spell of R Ashwin is the best Gautam Gambhir has seen any spinner bowl in his life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kieron Pollard celebrates after hitting six sixes,(Screengrab)
Kieron Pollard celebrates after hitting six sixes,(Screengrab)
cricket

Pollard becomes 2nd player after Yuvraj to hit 6 sixes in an over in T20Is-WATCH

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • The West Indies won the match by four wickets with 41 balls in hand, finishing with 134-6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's captain Joe Root reacts during a training session ahead of the fourth test cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
England's captain Joe Root reacts during a training session ahead of the fourth test cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

‘He has exploited surfaces really well’: Root reveals game plan to tackle Axar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:41 AM IST
  • Axar has been experiencing a memorable series so far as he has recorded 18 wickets from two matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Axar Patel bowls during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
India's Axar Patel bowls during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.((ANI Photo/BCCI Twitter))
cricket

Axar Patel reveals why Rishabh Pant calls him 'Wasim bhai'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:35 AM IST
  • Axar became the first bowler to claim more than 10 wickets in a pink-ball Test and most of his 11 wickets came from the arm-ball that goes straight on with the angle to the right-hander.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pitch area is seen covered ahead of the fourth test cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
Pitch area is seen covered ahead of the fourth test cricket match between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.(AP)
cricket

'We are giving Vaughan too much space in the media': Former India cricketer

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Ahead of the fourth Test, former Indian cricketer, Deep Dasgupta has responded strongly to all the criticisms from the former English players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
Pakistan Cricket Board(Twitter)
cricket

PSL 2021: PCB to offer players and officials COVID-19 vaccine shots

ANI, Karachi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:15 PM IST
PCB said the vaccine doses will be administered on Thursday and will be offered to all those inside the bio-secure bubble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP