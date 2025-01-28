India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: Shami likely to stay out as IND gun for series win

India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: India have experienced two very different kinds of victories in their T20I series against England thus far and one more win today would confirm yet another series win at home for them. It was almost a walk in the park for them at the Eden Gardens where they won the first T20I by seven wickets with a whopping 43 balls to spare. In the second, though, it took a virtuoso knock from Tilak Varma to take them over the line with two wickets and four balls to spare....Read More

England's ploy of throwing the kitchen sink at the Indian bowlers, particularly the spinners, almost worked at the Chepauk in the second T20I. The fact remains that they would have probably stuck to that tactic today even if it hadn't worked at all in Chennai. Such is the Bazball way. They have their task cut out for them, though - in India they are facing a side who have won 15 of the 17 T20Is they have played since they won the 2024 T20 World Cup. India are also unbeaten in their last 17 T20I series at home, with their last defeat being a 2-0 loss to Australia in February 2019.

Moreover, India seemed to have changed their approach to T20 cricket during this period. Gone are the days of top order anchors and middle-order sloggers, they all slog now. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have not have too many big opening partnerships but that is largely because they have tried to heave the bowlers out of the ground as often as possible in the powerplay. Tilak has been a revelation at No.3.

Strangely enough, the one player on whom some doubt seems to have crept up since the T20 World Cup is captain Suryakumar Yadav, although the alarm bells are not even visible in the horizon. Suryakumar has scored 12 runs at a strike rate of 120 in this series thus far. Since the T20 World Cup, he has managed only two fifties and scored 242 runs at an average of 23.

In the bowling lineup, it seems pretty certain that Mohammed Shami won't be playing this time around either. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that the fitness didn't play a role in the decision to keep out Shami, who has been on the sidelines since the final of the 2023 World Cup. With Arshdeep Singh's short-pitched deliveries proving to be too much for Phil Salt to handle, it wouldn't really make sense to drop him halfway through the series. Moreover, Arshdeep has proven himself to be undroppable regardless of the situation as he sits within touching distance of becoming the first Indian to take 100 wickets in T20Is.