India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: Shami likely to stay out as IND gun for series win
- 35 Mins ago Suryakumar Yadav due a big score
- 44 Mins ago Arshdeep Singh two wickets away from history
- 4 Mins ago India's two contrasting victories
- 14 Mins ago England full squad
- 25 Mins ago India full squad
- 28 Mins ago Hello and welcome!
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: A win in Rajkot would seal the series for India with two matches to go. Worryingly for them, though, England did a much better job of adapting to their spinners and bowling attack in general in the second T20I than they did in the first. However, it is highly unlikely that India would change anything going into the third T20I, unless they decide to give Mohammed Shami a surprise spot in the eleven.
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE SCORE: India have experienced two very different kinds of victories in their T20I series against England thus far and one more win today would confirm yet another series win at home for them. It was almost a walk in the park for them at the Eden Gardens where they won the first T20I by seven wickets with a whopping 43 balls to spare. In the second, though, it took a virtuoso knock from Tilak Varma to take them over the line with two wickets and four balls to spare....Read More
England's ploy of throwing the kitchen sink at the Indian bowlers, particularly the spinners, almost worked at the Chepauk in the second T20I. The fact remains that they would have probably stuck to that tactic today even if it hadn't worked at all in Chennai. Such is the Bazball way. They have their task cut out for them, though - in India they are facing a side who have won 15 of the 17 T20Is they have played since they won the 2024 T20 World Cup. India are also unbeaten in their last 17 T20I series at home, with their last defeat being a 2-0 loss to Australia in February 2019.
Moreover, India seemed to have changed their approach to T20 cricket during this period. Gone are the days of top order anchors and middle-order sloggers, they all slog now. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have not have too many big opening partnerships but that is largely because they have tried to heave the bowlers out of the ground as often as possible in the powerplay. Tilak has been a revelation at No.3.
Strangely enough, the one player on whom some doubt seems to have crept up since the T20 World Cup is captain Suryakumar Yadav, although the alarm bells are not even visible in the horizon. Suryakumar has scored 12 runs at a strike rate of 120 in this series thus far. Since the T20 World Cup, he has managed only two fifties and scored 242 runs at an average of 23.
In the bowling lineup, it seems pretty certain that Mohammed Shami won't be playing this time around either. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said that the fitness didn't play a role in the decision to keep out Shami, who has been on the sidelines since the final of the 2023 World Cup. With Arshdeep Singh's short-pitched deliveries proving to be too much for Phil Salt to handle, it wouldn't really make sense to drop him halfway through the series. Moreover, Arshdeep has proven himself to be undroppable regardless of the situation as he sits within touching distance of becoming the first Indian to take 100 wickets in T20Is.
Murmurs of concerns over Suryakumar Yadav's form is not unfounded. He relinquished the No.3 spot to Tilak Varma in South Africa and that seems to have worked wonders for the latter. However, Suryakumar himself managed scores of 21, 4 and 1 in the three innings there, and now has 0 and 12 in two games in this series.
Arshdeep Singh has taken three wickets thus far in this series, two of which came in the first T20I and took him past Yuzvendra Chahal as India's highest wicket-taker in the format. His career tally now stands at 98 and if he gets to 100 today, he will become the first Indian to do so and the fastest pacer to get to the milestone, beating the record set by Haris Rauf.
England were hardly able to make anything of themselves in the first T20I but they did more than that in the second. England were all out for 132 despite captain Jos Buttler scoring 68 in 44 balls in the first T20I and India raced to that target seven wickets and just over seven overs to spare. In the second, though, Buttler scored only 45 in 30 balls, but England managed to reach 165/9 thanks to a rear guard act led by Brydon Carse. He then shone with the ball but Tilak Varma stood strong to lead India over the line in a game that turned out to be a thriller.
England XI: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
India full squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Dhruv Jurel, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana
This series has gone from being billed as the one in which Mohammed Shami makes his comeback to the one in which Mohammed Shami is highly unlikely to make a comeback. And that is because, quite frankly, there seems to be no place for him at the moment. Arshdeep Singh is Mr.Dependable, as the spinners led by Varun Chakravarthy. It is highly unlikely that Shami will play today with gunning for a series win and most probably wanting to maintain the balance that has worked for them thus far.