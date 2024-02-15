India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma out to counter Bazball in Ben Stokes' landmark game
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: And we're back. 10 days have flown by but nothing has dampened the hype around the Test series between India and England. One of the biggest and most fierce Test series of all time – the Anthony de Mello Trophy – is locked at 1-1, and as the action moves to Rajkot's Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, the stakes couldn't be any higher. England are coming off some time off in Abu Dhabi where the players were away from cricket and spending time with their families. Team India, meanwhile, on the other hand, were back with their kins before assembling in Rajkot on Monday, where the players underwent drills to get ready in time for the big game....Read More
Despite no cricket, there's so much that's happened. The suspense surrounding Virat Kohli's availability finally ended when the BCCI once and for all announced that he will miss the entire series. While Kohli's personal reasons are unknown, we wish him well as he attends to his family. Kohli's absence may be a big loss, but they will be buoyed by the fact that Ravindra Jadeja is back to give the team some much-needed experience in the middle order. With KL Rahul yet to recover fully, Jadeja's role becomes all the more crucial.
On to some milestones. Ravichandran Ashwin is one strike away from completing 500 Test wickets, while the game will also mark England captain Ben Stokes' 100th. A career starting in 2013, this is easily the best hundred of Stokes' career and England would be hoping for nothing more than to make their captain’s landmark game even sweeter. Easily one of England's greatest, Stokes, along with coach Brendon McCullum have revolutionised Test cricket with their 'Bazball' but whether it can be successful in India, a part of it will be answered over the next five days. Besides Ashwin and Stokes, James Anderson too stands on the cusp of a huge achievement as the veteran England pacer needs five more to complete 700 Test wickets.
Rumours were also floating around regarding Jasprit Bumrah being potentially rested, but how do you drop a bowler who created history by becoming the first Indian pacer to be ranked No. 1 in the world? Well, you don't. Bumrah is expected to share the new ball with the returning Mohammed Siraj, while Jadeja's return is certain to show Axar Patel the door. The toss-up between KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel could determine who will take the place behind the stumps till Rishabh Pant comes back fully fit. Reports suggest that the team management has lost its patience with Bharat, who is yet to score a single half-century in 7 Tests, and is keen to replace him with youngster Jurel, who made quite the mark for India A against India Lions and South Africa A.
But while India's Playing XI will only be unveiled at the toss by captain Rohit Sharma, England have no such reservations. On the eve of the match, their team combination was revealed as Mark Wood makes much awaited return in place of Shoaib Bashir. This means that Anderson and Wood will partner each other, indicating that the Rajkot deck may have something in it for the pacers after all, although its initial scenes carry a 'placid' look.
Inaugurated in 2009, the SCA Stadium has witnessed only two Test matches thus far – India vs England in 2016 and India vs West Indies in 2018. The last time India and England did battle at this venue eight years ago, the Test ended in a draw after both teams were involved in a run-fest. Joe Root and Stokes got hundreds before Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara responded with centuries of their own. However, with no Pujara this time around, the middle-order, sans Shreyas Iyer – who was dropped for the remaining three Tests – promises to be tested.
Below are a few pointers regarding the India vs England 3rd Test:
- India and England will play their 2nd Test in Rajkot.
- This is the first time India are playing a Test at the SCA Stadium without Cheteshwar Pujara.
- Ravichandran Ashwin is one short of 500 Test wickets.
- Ravindra Jadeja is set to return to India's Playing XI.
- This is the 100th Test match of England captain Ben Stokes' career.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Bumrah rewarded handsomely
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Well, of course. When Boomball beats the Bazball, it is bound to show up in the ICC rankings, too! Last week, Jasprit Bumrah wrote history as he became the first Indian pacer to be ranked world no.1 in the longest format of the game. During the Vizag Test, he had also become the fastest Indian pacer to reach 150 wickets in Tests; in the rankings update earlier this week, Bumrah retained the top spot.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Boom Boom, Boomball!
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Well, what more can you say about the man? When the going gets tough, Bumrah gets tougher! Bumrah picked up four wickets in the second innings on a spin-friendly surface in Hyderabad. Then, in the second Test, he wrecked the English batting order in the first innings when it seemed the visitors would take control of the proceedings yet again, finishing with a splendid six-wicket haul in the first innings. Bumrah picked nine wickets overall in Visakhapatnam and was named the player of the match.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli to play no part
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: The BCCI announced last week that Virat Kohli would continue to be absent for the duration of the five-Test series against England. Kohli had departed from Hyderabad just before the commencement of the first Test due to personal reasons and has since remained unavailable for selection. Despite his absence being felt keenly in both Tests, the Indian bowling attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah, spearheaded a strong comeback in the second Test, thereby levelling the series as they head into the third match in Rajkot.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: India depleted, but not defeated
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: At least, that is what Ravindra Jadeja feels. The side will be without seasoned batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the third Test in Rajkot, but Jadeja has full faith in the young crop of batters. "Their consistent performances in domestic cricket have earned them this chance. It's reassuring that they're debuting at home rather than abroad, like in Australia or South Africa," Jadeja said of Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, and wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: A Test for landmarks
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: We are definitely going to see home iconic achievements – and chances are most of them can happen on the opening day of the Test. First up, Ben Stokes will join an elite list of English cricketers to have represented the side in 100 Tests when he takes the field on Wednesday. And if India bowl first, Ravichandran Ashwin will eye becoming the only second Indian bowler to reach the magnificent 500-wicket mark (he is at 499 wickets at the moment). Additionally, there's a chance Sarfaraz Khan can end his long wait for a Test debut.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: How the series has panned out
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Well, honestly! This has got to be one of the most exciting home Test series played in India. Gone are the days when India would steamroll oppositions with their spinners leading the way. This England team is something else. They stunned India inside 4 days at Hyderabad and almost sent panic waves down the Indian camp at Vizag with their 'Bazball' approach. Yes, in the end, India won, and won convincingly – by 106 runs – but you couldn't help but notice that they had India worried on Day 4. So yeah, like we said, the series might be tied at 1-1, but this has all the makings of a classic.
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: Hello and welcome!
India vs England Live Score 3rd Test Day 1, IND vs ENG: A very good morning all you wonderful people. Here we are in the nick of time as action in this riveting series resumes. England won in Hyderabad; India squared it up in Visakhapatnam. The next stop is Rajkot, the Saurashtra Cricket Stadium, now rechristened into the Niranjan Shah Stadium, where the two teams will resume their rivalry after a 10-day break in between the series. In Ben Stokes' 100th Test, Rohit Sharma and his relatively younger side would be keen to spoil the party. And to add spice to the entire equation, is the Rajkot surface, which in itself carries all the suspense in this world. Stay tuned folks, we are just getting warmed up.