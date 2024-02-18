Edit Profile
    India vs England Live Score: India score after 60 overs is 228/2
    Live

    India vs England Live Score: India score after 60 overs is 228/2

    Feb 18, 2024 4:36 AM IST
    India vs England Live Score: India at 228/2 after 60 overs, Shubman Gill at 83 runs and Kuldeep Yadav at 17 runs
    Key Events
    India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test of England tour of India, 2024
    India vs England Live Score, 3rd Test of England tour of India, 2024

    India vs England Live Score :

    Day 4 Highlights :

    • India 200/2 in 52.2 overs

    LIVE3rd TestRajkot
    INDINDIndia
    ENGENGEngland
    IND lead by 355 runs
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 18, 2024 4:36 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: India at 228/2 after 60 overs

    India vs England Live Score:
    India
    Shubman Gill 83 (143)
    Kuldeep Yadav 17 (46)
    England
    Tom Hartley 1/65 (20)

    Feb 18, 2024 4:33 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: India at 225/2 after 59 overs

    India vs England Live Score:
    India
    Shubman Gill 82 (140)
    Kuldeep Yadav 15 (43)
    England
    James Anderson 0/41 (10)

    Feb 18, 2024 4:33 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on James Anderson bowling . India at 225/2 after 58.6 overs

    India vs England Live Score: FOUR! Too full, and punished rightly!

    Feb 18, 2024 4:27 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: India at 219/2 after 58 overs

    India vs England Live Score:
    India
    Kuldeep Yadav 14 (39)
    Shubman Gill 77 (138)
    England
    Tom Hartley 1/62 (19)

    Feb 18, 2024 4:26 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on Tom Hartley bowling . India at 218/2 after 57.2 overs

    India vs England Live Score: FOUR! Punished by Shubman Gill! Thats pulled away hard! Short ball on the line of the stumps and Shubman Gill stays back and pulls it away well to the deep mid-wicket boundary line for four runs.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:24 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: India at 214/2 after 57 overs

    India vs England Live Score:
    India
    Kuldeep Yadav 14 (36)
    Shubman Gill 72 (135)
    England
    James Anderson 0/35 (9)

    Feb 18, 2024 4:21 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: India at 213/2 after 56 overs

    India vs England Live Score:
    India
    Kuldeep Yadav 14 (34)
    Shubman Gill 71 (131)
    England
    Tom Hartley 1/57 (18)

    Feb 18, 2024 4:21 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav smashed a Four on Tom Hartley bowling . India at 213/2 after 55.6 overs

    India vs England Live Score: FOUR! Freebie! Tom Hartley drags his length back and outside off, Kuldeep Yadav has all the time in the world, rocks back and slaps it through extra covers for a boundary.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:16 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: India at 208/2 after 55 overs

    India vs England Live Score:
    India
    Kuldeep Yadav 10 (29)
    Shubman Gill 70 (130)
    England
    James Anderson 0/34 (8)

    Feb 18, 2024 4:12 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: India at 207/2 after 54 overs

    India vs England Live Score:
    India
    Kuldeep Yadav 10 (25)
    Shubman Gill 69 (128)
    England
    Tom Hartley 1/52 (17)

    Feb 18, 2024 4:12 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav smashed a Six on Tom Hartley bowling . India at 207/2 after 53.6 overs

    India vs England Live Score: SIX! Oh..wow! Kuldeep Yadav goes big here!

    Feb 18, 2024 4:09 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: India at 200/2 after 53 overs

    India vs England Live Score:
    India
    Kuldeep Yadav 4 (22)
    Shubman Gill 68 (125)
    England
    James Anderson 0/33 (7)

    Feb 18, 2024 4:03 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score: India at 199/2 after 52 overs

    India vs England Live Score:
    India
    Kuldeep Yadav 4 (18)
    Shubman Gill 67 (123)
    England
    Tom Hartley 1/45 (16)

    Feb 18, 2024 3:07 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day4) of England tour of India, 2024

    India vs England Match Details
    3rd Test (Day4) of England tour of India, 2024 between India and England to be held at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

