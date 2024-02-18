India vs England Live Score: India score after 60 overs is 228/2
India vs England Live Score: India at 228/2 after 60 overs
India vs England Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 83 (143)
Kuldeep Yadav 17 (46)
England
Tom Hartley 1/65 (20)
India vs England Live Score: India at 225/2 after 59 overs
India vs England Live Score:
India
Shubman Gill 82 (140)
Kuldeep Yadav 15 (43)
England
James Anderson 0/41 (10)
India vs England Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on James Anderson bowling . India at 225/2 after 58.6 overs
India vs England Live Score: FOUR! Too full, and punished rightly!
India vs England Live Score: India at 219/2 after 58 overs
India vs England Live Score:
India
Kuldeep Yadav 14 (39)
Shubman Gill 77 (138)
England
Tom Hartley 1/62 (19)
India vs England Live Score: Shubman Gill smashed a Four on Tom Hartley bowling . India at 218/2 after 57.2 overs
India vs England Live Score: FOUR! Punished by Shubman Gill! Thats pulled away hard! Short ball on the line of the stumps and Shubman Gill stays back and pulls it away well to the deep mid-wicket boundary line for four runs.
India vs England Live Score: India at 214/2 after 57 overs
India vs England Live Score:
India
Kuldeep Yadav 14 (36)
Shubman Gill 72 (135)
England
James Anderson 0/35 (9)
India vs England Live Score: India at 213/2 after 56 overs
India vs England Live Score:
India
Kuldeep Yadav 14 (34)
Shubman Gill 71 (131)
England
Tom Hartley 1/57 (18)
India vs England Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav smashed a Four on Tom Hartley bowling . India at 213/2 after 55.6 overs
India vs England Live Score: FOUR! Freebie! Tom Hartley drags his length back and outside off, Kuldeep Yadav has all the time in the world, rocks back and slaps it through extra covers for a boundary.
India vs England Live Score: India at 208/2 after 55 overs
India vs England Live Score:
India
Kuldeep Yadav 10 (29)
Shubman Gill 70 (130)
England
James Anderson 0/34 (8)
India vs England Live Score: India at 207/2 after 54 overs
India vs England Live Score:
India
Kuldeep Yadav 10 (25)
Shubman Gill 69 (128)
England
Tom Hartley 1/52 (17)
India vs England Live Score: Kuldeep Yadav smashed a Six on Tom Hartley bowling . India at 207/2 after 53.6 overs
India vs England Live Score: SIX! Oh..wow! Kuldeep Yadav goes big here!
India vs England Live Score: India at 200/2 after 53 overs
India vs England Live Score:
India
Kuldeep Yadav 4 (22)
Shubman Gill 68 (125)
England
James Anderson 0/33 (7)
India vs England Live Score: India at 199/2 after 52 overs
India vs England Live Score:
India
Kuldeep Yadav 4 (18)
Shubman Gill 67 (123)
England
Tom Hartley 1/45 (16)
Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Test (Day4) of England tour of India, 2024
India vs England Match Details
3rd Test (Day4) of England tour of India, 2024 between India and England to be held at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.