India vs England Live Updates, WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh's team looks to upstage Eoin Morgan's side, toss at 8:30 PM

India vs England Live Updates, WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh's team looks to upstage Eoin Morgan's side at Headingley, Leeds.
India vs England Live Updates, WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions' campaign in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is going from bad to worse as the side continues to languish at the bottom of the standings with just one point from three matches. India will now play against England Champions, led by Eoin Morgan and the former needs to win the contest to keep their hopes of making it to the semi-finals alive. England are also languishing at the bottom half of the table and they are also yet to register a win in the T20 competition....Read More
India Champions' batting lineup features Yuvraj and Shikhar Dhawan. The latter's unbeaten 91 against Australia turned back the clock. The batting lineup also features Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, and the Pathan brothers (Yusuf and Irfan). The bowling arsenal comprises Harbhajan Singh, Vinay Kumar, RP Singh, and Piyush Chawla.
The England Champions' lineup features Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, Tim Bresnan, Ryan Sidebottom, and Stuart Meaker.
The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025) has delivered several thrilling matches. The T20 competition got underway on July 18 with the opening match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston. The competition is being played across four historic venues in England. There are a total of six teams in the tournament—India, England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, and West Indies. There will be a total of 18 matches played, and several former cricketers are already lighting up the tournament.
Squads:
India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann.
England Champions: Phil Mustard, Ravi Bopara, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Eoin Morgan(c), Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Usman Afzaal, James Vince, Ryan Sidebottom, Sir Alastair Cook, Chris Tremlett.
India vs England Live Updates, WCL 2025: Toss coming up…
The toss for the second game of the double-header between India and England to take place in 20 minutes time. What would be the right call for Yuvraj Singh if he wins the toss? Will we see some changes to the playing XI?
India vs England Live Updates, WCL 2025: South Africa Champions beat Australia Champions
South Africa Champions thrash Australia Champions by 95 runs. Chasing 242, Australia were bowled out for 146 in 16.4 overs. Ben Cutting put up a lone fight for his unbeaten 59 while the Proteas Aaron Phangiso picked four wickets and Imran Tahir returned figures of 3 for 27.
India vs England Live Updates, WCL 2025: Australia under the pump
As we wait for the start of India vs England game, let's get you the update from the Australia Champions vs South Africa Champions game, which is currently underway.
The Proteas batting first have scored a mammoth 241/6 with AB de Villiers scoring a century. The Aussies are currently struggling in the run chase and are 144/8 in 15.2 overs.
India vs England Live Updates, WCL 2025: India Champions eye first win
India Champions are winless so far and sit at the bottom of the table, and the slim chance that they hold on to be in the semis, they need to win today's match against England Champions and their last league game against West Indies Champions on Tuesday.
India vs England Live Updates, WCL 2025: It's game time, folks. Welcome to India Champions' third match of the World Championships of Legends where England Champions await.