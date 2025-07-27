India vs England Live Updates, WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh's team looks to upstage Eoin Morgan's side, toss at 8:30 PM

Live

WCL 2025

India vs England Live Updates, WCL 2025: Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions' campaign in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 is going from bad to worse as the side continues to languish at the bottom of the standings with just one point from three matches. India will now play against England Champions, led by Eoin Morgan and the former needs to win the contest to keep their hopes of making it to the semi-finals alive. England are also languishing at the bottom half of the table and they are also yet to register a win in the T20 competition....Read More

India Champions' batting lineup features Yuvraj and Shikhar Dhawan. The latter's unbeaten 91 against Australia turned back the clock. The batting lineup also features Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, and the Pathan brothers (Yusuf and Irfan). The bowling arsenal comprises Harbhajan Singh, Vinay Kumar, RP Singh, and Piyush Chawla. The England Champions' lineup features Ian Bell, Moeen Ali, Tim Bresnan, Ryan Sidebottom, and Stuart Meaker. The second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL 2025) has delivered several thrilling matches. The T20 competition got underway on July 18 with the opening match between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston. The competition is being played across four historic venues in England. There are a total of six teams in the tournament—India, England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, and West Indies. There will be a total of 18 matches played, and several former cricketers are already lighting up the tournament. Squads: India Champions: Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann. England Champions: Phil Mustard, Ravi Bopara, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Eoin Morgan(c), Ian Bell, Tim Ambrose, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Usman Afzaal, James Vince, Ryan Sidebottom, Sir Alastair Cook, Chris Tremlett.