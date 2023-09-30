News / Cricket / India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Rohit's IND eye strong outing against defending champions ENG
India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Rohit's IND eye strong outing against defending champions ENG

Sep 30, 2023 11:13 AM IST
India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led IND will eye a strong start as the side takes on defending champions in Guwahati.

India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Team India will kickstart its home World Cup campaign with a warm-up match up-first against a tricky opponent in Jos Buttler's England. The defending champions, England arrived in Guwahati on Thursday following over a 38-day travel, while India landed in the city a day prior, immediately following the series win against Australia. The warm-up games at the World Cup are a valuable opportunity to evaluate player performance and test strategies but the team management will aim at keeping its card close against a formidable English team.

England's cricketing philosophy underwent significant changes in recent years, with their batting lineup now including formidable players like Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, and Moeen Ali. Facing this lineup is a daunting task for any bowling attack, making it an ideal opportunity for India's bowlers to challenge themselves. Players like Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja will take turns to bowl and assess their form.

One of England's biggest strengths is their batting depth, and while the spinners undoubtedly play a crucial role in Indian conditions, the Indian team management would also expect their pace-bowling attack to turn up the heat in Guwahati. Yes, it remains to be seen whether India will field a first-choice pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, or rely on their bench strength for the opening warm-up game. Given India's next match is against Netherlands, it is likely India would aim at testing their best men in today's match with the defending champions.

On the batting front, the ongoing debate between Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan for a place in the middle-order adds an interesting dimension to India's team composition. While Iyer has a commendable record in ODIs, Ishan's recent performances and versatility make him a strong contender for selection. As a left-hander who aggressively takes on bowlers, Ishan offers a different dynamic to the lineup. As KL Rahul is likely to fulfill the dual roles of wicketkeeping and batting at No. 5 in most matches, Ishan Kishan's main competition for a spot in the XI remains Shreyas Iyer. Iyer recently displayed his batting prowess with a century against Australia in Indore, reinforcing his credentials for selection.

  • India face defending champions England, who boast of an incredible batting depth with the likes of Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, and even Mark Wood providing much-needed cushion to the batting-order.
  • Ravichandran Ashwin was called as a last-minute change for the injured Axar Patel in the World Cup squad, and it will be crucial to give him game time ahead of the tournament proper.
  • Shreyas Iyer vs Ishan Kishan conundrum gives an interesting dimension to the warm-up game against England. While Ishan has been a mainstay in the side for the past few months due to injuries to Iyer and KL Rahul, the former's return to run-scoring could spice things up in the middle-order.

  • Sep 30, 2023 11:13 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Rest to pacers?

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: The team management might opt for a more conservative approach towards pacers, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj being the first-choice attack. Bumrah participated in two one-day matches against Australia, and if the team management chooses to include him, Rohit might as well use him rather judiciously

  • Sep 30, 2023 11:08 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Spin trio set to feature today

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Kuldeep Yadav was one of the players rested for the first two ODIs against Australia, and a batting-paradise in the third match didn't bide well for the bowlers in Rajkot. Kuldeep, being the leading spinner in Indian attack going into the World Cup, will aim for a successful outing alongside Ravindra Jadeja and Ashwin

  • Sep 30, 2023 11:06 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Game-time necessary for Ashwin

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik had revealed last week that Ashwin was the first-choice for Indian team management when Axar picked up an injury ahead of Asia Cup final. However, Ashwin refused to fly to Sri Lanka owing to lack of game-time, and Washington Sundar was drafted in instead. Ashwin did get two games against Australia, but it is important the off-spinner bowls today and gets as much practice as possible before India's opener on October 8

  • Sep 30, 2023 10:53 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: The return of Ashwin

    As the World Cup came closer, it was expected that Ravichandran Ashwin could make a late entry into the squad for Team India. Axar Patel's injury in the Asia Cup game against Bangladesh forced him out of the Australia series and eventually the World Cup, and Ashwin entered the 15-member squad earlier this week. Remarkably, Ashwin is one of the only two members in current Indian team from the 2011 World Cup-winning squad – the other being Virat Kohli

  • Sep 30, 2023 10:48 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Many boxes ticked, some unchecked

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Rahul Dravid stated following the series win against Australia that India ticked many boxes over the course of the Asia Cup and the bilateral series against Aussies, but there will be some interesting dimensions in the side composition as we head into India's first warm-up game in Guwahati…

  • Sep 30, 2023 10:44 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: India high on confidence

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Team India arrive at the World Cup on the back of a dominating performance in the Asia Cup, notably dismissing Sri Lanka for just 50 in the final. Following the victory, India secured another 2-1 win over a strong Australian team without the availability of some of its star players in captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya among others for the first two matches

  • Sep 30, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match Rohit's men kickstart home WC

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Finally, it's here. The much-awaited home World Cup saw the warm-up games beginning from Saturday, with New Zealand securing a comprehensive win over Pakistan while Bangladesh outclassing Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. Today, India take the field in an important clash against defending champions England, and the men in blue will aim at putting their best foot forward as the tournament proper draws near

  • Sep 30, 2023 10:32 AM IST

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Hello and welcome!

    India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023 warm-up match: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England 2023 World Cup warm-up match! This is India's first of two warm-up games – the other being against Netherlands – and Rohit Sharma's men will be aiming at delivering a strong outing against the defending champions.

