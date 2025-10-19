India vs England Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: When, where and how to watch IND vs ENG live on TV and online

Harmanpreet Kaur's India have everything to play for when the side takes the field against England in the Women's World Cup 2025 fixture at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. The hosts are currently in fourth place in the points table, as back-to-back losses have sort of derailed their campaign. A win against the Three Lions will hold India in good stead ahead of their final two group stage matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh. India will take on England in the Women's World Cup on Sunday. (PTI )

Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol are yet to come to the party, and the side would desperately be hoping for the experienced duo to get among the runs at a healthy strike rate. The match against Australia saw India letting the opposition chase 331, and hence, there is a strong case for including Renuka Singh Thakur in the playing XI.

On the other hand, England got out of jail against Pakistan as rain saved the side in Colombo. However, the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side is yet to lose a game in the ongoing eight-team tournament, and they would hope to maintain their unbeaten run.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

Here are all the details for the Women's World Cup 2025 match between India and England:

When will the India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, October 19 at 3 PM IST. The toss is scheduled for 2:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 match take place?

The India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Which channels will broadcast the India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 match?

The India vs England, Women's World Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Get live streaming and exclusive coverage of the Women's World Cup with HT's OTT Sports 365 pack.