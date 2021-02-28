Seen some amazing Test knocks played on tough surfaces: Azharuddin's interesting idea to help batsmen on 'rank turners'
- Batsmen from both India and England struggled on the spinning surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue which hosted the third Test of the series.
Batsmen from both India and England struggled on the spinning surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue which hosted the third Test of the series. The Day/Night Test would see England post totals of 112 and 81, while India were all out for 145 in their first innings.
19 of the 20 England wickets to fall went to R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar combined. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel picked up 11 wickets in the match, while Ashwin wasn't far behind with seven scalps, ensuring the match ended inside two days. While all the talk continues to be around the pitch, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has come up with an interesting idea that can help batsmen prosper even on spinning surfaces as the one in Ahmedabad.
READ | 'If Ahmedabad pitch is acceptable, there'll be huge ramifications for world of Test cricket': David Lloyd
"It was disappointing to watch the batsmen come a cropper in the Ahmedabad Test. The key to batting on such dry tracks and rank turners is shot-selection and assured footwork. It makes little sense to wear spikes when batting. Rubber soles don't hamper ability of batsmen," Azharuddin tweeted.
The former batsman, who played 99 Tests for India between 1984 and 2000, reckons batting with rubber shoes does not have serious implications as many might think. He gave examples of some of the finest batsmen around the world who have played important and memorable knocks without batting with spikes on their shoes.
"I have seen some amazing Test knocks being played on tough surfaces by batsmen who wore shoes with rubber soles. The argument that batsmen can slip when running between wickets is countered by the fact that in Wimbledon, all tennis players wear shoes with rubber soles," Azharuddin added.
"And the ones that come to mind are not just Indians like Sunil Gavaskar Mohinder Amarnath and Dilip Vengsarkar but also many a visiting batsman like Sir Vivian Richards, Mike Gatting, Allan Border, Clive Lloyd and several others."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'No time for you as human': Steyn slams commentator for 'mid-life crisis' remark
- Miffed with the remarks, Steyn took to Twitter and asked: "Question Which commentator said I have a mid-life crisis?"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammad Azharuddin's interesting idea to help batsmen on 'rank turners'
- Batsmen from both India and England struggled on the spinning surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the venue which hosted the third Test of the series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huge ramifications for Test cricket if Ahmedabad pitch is acceptable: Lloyd
- The third Test match between India and England ended in two days with India winning the contest by 10 wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB CEO Wasim Khan likely to get extension at BOG meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ball makers SG to conduct more trials after two day pink ball Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We would be doing ourselves a disservice by blaming the pitch: Trott
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stopped thinking about landmarks long back: Ashwin on Kumble's 619 wicket-mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will India lose WTC points if ICC rates Ahmedabad pitch as 'poor'? Explained
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
COVID-19 spike in Maharashtra: No spectators for 3 Pune ODIs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai continue dominant show, beat Rajasthan
- This was Mumbai's fourth successive win, having earlier defeated Delhi, Maharashtra and Puducherry.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Have utmost respect for Yuvi paa: Ashwin on Yuvraj’s tweet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Prerak Mankad slams 174 as Saurashtra thrash Chandigarh
- Mankad, 26, plundered six sixes and 16 fours in his knock from 130 balls to propel Saurashtra to a massive 388 for 7.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Langer said media leaks on coaching style 'was pretty rough' on his family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The mentality of this Indian team is like Australia in the 90s: Darren Gough
- India vs England: As far as India’s performance goes, Gough sees a lot of the mighty Australia that dominated cricket in the late 90s and 2000s in the current Indian team and its thought process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Some extreme criticism not really fair,' Gavaskar weighs in on pitch debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox