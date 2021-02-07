Mohammed Siraj grabs Kuldeep Yadav by the neck, video goes viral: WATCH

A video involving India cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav has created quite the buzz on social media. The video is a screengrab of post-stumps scenes in the Indian dressing room, where fast bowler Mohammed Siraj could be seen grabbing wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav by the back of his neck.

The incident took place after the end of Day 2 of the first Test between India and England, with the camera focusing on the Indian team dressing room. In a short clip, Siraj aggressively grabs Kuldeep, but before anything else could be seen, the camera tilted towards head coach Ravi Shastri.

Although the act raises a few concerns, its context is clearly not known. While it could be something questionable, it could also be simply a gesture between two friends. Both Siraj and Kuldeep are not part of India's Playing XI in the Chennai Test with Ishant Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem getting the nod over them.

Siraj was one of the architects of India’s memorable Test series win against Australia Down Under. Siraj made his debut in the second Test in Melbourne, picking up five wickets. He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for his maiden Test wicket and got the wickets of Cameron Green. In the second innings, he grabbed 3/37 as India recorded a great comeback win to level the series 1-1.

In the fourth Test in Brisbane, leading India’s bowling attack, Siraj registered his maiden five-wicket-haul in Tests. Kuldeep on the other hand has not played a Test match since January of 2019. He missed out playing the Gabba Test with Washington Sundar getting preference over him.

The last Test Kuldeep played, he picked up a wicket-wicket-haul – against Australia in Sydney during the 2018-19 Border Gavaskar Trophy. He played one ODI against Australia during the recently-concluded tour, picking up 1/57. Several former cricketers were amazed at his omission from India's Playing XI for the Chennai Test.