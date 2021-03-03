‘Pitch looks very similar’: Joe Root emphasises on learning from previous losses and coming back strong
England captain Joe Root on Wednesday said that the pitch for the fourth and the final Test against India looks similar to the one which was used for the pink-ball Test. The third match in Ahmedabad witnessed an epic collapse of the English batting, especially in the second innings as Joe Root & Co registered their lowest Test score ever (83) against India.
As a result, the day-night Test ended within two days and India took a 2-1 lead after thumping the tourists by 10 wickets. The outcome of the pink-ball Test further fuelled the raging pitch debate as several former English cricketers slammed the Ahmedabad track.
ALSO READ | Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam
Ahead of the final face-off in whites, Root stated that it’s better to learn lessons from the last two games and come back strong.
“It's (the pitch) looking very similar...I think the most important thing is that we learn all the lessons from the last two test matches and make sure we're back for it. It's important that if we get ourselves in a similar position in the first innings, we really make that count. And try and get some scoreboard pressure in the game, you know, early on,” Root said during the pre-match virtual press-conference.
Root mentioned that English batsmen will look to build partnerships to put a significant score on the board if they get a similar track this time.
“I think that as batters if you don’t score runs, you will always look at yourselves, you'll always try and find ways to improve and we’ve certainly done that. We've looked at a couple of dismissals and how we're going to find ways of building big partnerships and getting some significant scores on it if it is a similar surface this time around,” he added.
ALSO READ | Michael Vaughan takes another dig at Ahmedabad pitch in a fresh Instagram video ahead of India vs England 4th Test
India need to either draw or win the match to find a place in the World Test Championships final in June. On the other hand, a win for England can still spoil the party for India with a win in Ahmedabad and pave way for Australia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winning, and not pitch or WTC final matters for Virat Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Important that we learn all the lessons from last two Tests’: Root
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaughan takes another dig at Ahmedabad pitch in a fresh Instagram video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 4th Test Live Streaming: When & where to watch Live on TV & Online
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Banton in isolation after positive Covid-19 test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lessons from changing conditions: Play the line, play in the V
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pietersen backs Ashwin to become one of India’s ‘all-time great bowlers’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaffer's hilarious tweet on Eng cricketer's reaction seeing Motera pitch is epic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Seat broken by Maxwell's six in Wellington to go for auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'My words never intended to insult': Steyn apologizes for remark on IPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kapil Dev receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani
- India vs England: He upped the ante on home turf as the third Test was played in Ahmedabad, which was also a pink ball Test. Axar was in terrific form as he ended with figures of 6/38 and 5/32 to become the first bowler to pick 11 wickets in a pink ball Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul firm at 2nd spot, Kohli moves to 6th
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Agar picks six, Finch fires with the bat, Australia beat NZ in 3rd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahane defends IPL after Steyn's 'cricket gets forgotten' comment
- While Rahane said he didn't know about what Steyn had said, he opined that IPL has given a big platform to cricketers over the years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox