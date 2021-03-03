Michael Vaughan takes another dig at Ahmedabad pitch in a fresh Instagram video ahead of India vs England 4th Test

There’s no stopping Michael Vaughan. The former England captain continued to take a dig at the Ahmedabad pitch, predicting another quick finish in the India vs England fourth Test match.

A day after sharing the photo of a dug-up land in a small town at Wilmslow in England with the caption: "Preparations going well for the 4th Test," Vaughan went a step further and shared a fresh video on his Instagram handle reviewing the same land.

In the video which Vaughan captioned: “The much-anticipated pitch report for the 4th Test,” he left no stones unturned in trolling the Ahmedabad pitch.

“All the talking point has been the pitch, this week it looks a lot better, it looks an absolute beauty,” Vaughan says while picking up rubbles from the land.

“The odd ball might rear off the rubble but it should go over your head. At Test match level you should be able to deal with it,” Vaughan continues.

The former England captain then goes on to predict that the Test match might not last more than a ‘couple of hours.’

“Whoever wins the toss, it could be a good one to win. It may deteriorate on days but all in all we are in for a good couple of hours of cricket,” he says while indicating another quick finish in the fourth Test.

The pitch has been one of the main talking points in the India-England series. It all started when England were bowled out cheaply in both innings of the second Test in Chennai with India winning the match by 317 runs. The criticism of the pitch particularly from a section of former England cricketers went up several notches when the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad ended in two days with India taking a 2-1 lead after beating England by 10 wickets.

Vaughan was one of those who has remained firm in his stance about the Ahmedabad pitch not being suited for Test cricket. The former top-order batsman had earlier shared a photo of what appeared to be of the tilling process of land with the caption “I can report the preparations for the 4th Test are going great.”





On the eve of the fourth and final Test, India captain Virat Kohli dismissed the talk about thee pitches as ‘noise’.

"There is always too much noise and too much conversation about spin tacks," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

When asked what he thought were the skills required to survive on such challenging spin tracks, Kohli emphasized having a solid defence, which, he believes, is not the strongest any more thanks to shorter formats.