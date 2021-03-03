Wasim Jaffer's hilarious tweet on England cricketers' reaction seeing Motera pitch is epic
Wasim Jaffer continued to leave cricket fans in splits with his hilarious posts on Twitter. Jaffer who has received the tag of ‘meme king’ from fans on social media once again did not disappoint with his latest tweet. The former India opener’s tweet on Wednesday, however, was not a meme but a hilarious attempt to decipher the England cricketers’ feelings after looking at the Ahmedabad pitch for the India vs England fourth Test match.
Jaffer shared a photograph of England cricketers Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, former all-rounder Paul Collingwood and captain Joe Root staring at the pitch on offer in Ahmedabad for the fourth Test. The interesting part however was the caption, in which Jaffer narrated how each of them must be thinking after looking at the surface.
“Broad: Guess my tour is over then. Wood: At least you played bro. Bairstow: Where me flat pitch?! Colly: Oh this one's gonna turn innit? Root: Ah shit here we go again..” tweeted Jaffer.
The pitch has been one of the main talking points in the India-England series. It all started when England were bowled out cheaply in both innings of the second Test in Chennai with India winning the match by 317 runs. The criticism of the pitch particularly from a section of former England cricketers went up several notches when the pink-ball Test ended in two days with taking a 2-1 lead by beating England by 10 wickets.
On the eve of the fourth and final Test, India captain Virat Kohli dismissed the talk about thee pitches as ‘noise’.
"There is always too much noise and too much conversation about spin tacks," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.
When asked what he thought were the skills required to survive on such challenging spin tracks, Kohli emphasized having a solid defence, which, he believes, is not the strongest any more thanks to shorter formats.
"Defence is imperative. Because of the influence of white-ball cricket, Test cricket is witnessing consistent results but it is just a by-product in reference to batting that the defence part of the batting is being compromised," he said.
