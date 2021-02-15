Ravichandran Ashwin slams century, joins unique list of lower order batsmen
Ravichandran Ashwin made a huge statement on Monday as he scored his fifth Test match century on Day 3 of the second Test against England, to help India set a huge target for the visitors.
Ashwin walked in to bat with India's middle order collapsing on a difficult pitch and stitched a key 96-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli. Ashwin's application as a batsman on a pitch that was taking massive turn was commendable
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights
Kohli departed for 62 but Ashwin hung in there and kept creating small partnerships with the tail to help India set a target in excess of 450. He was the last man out after scoring 106.
This was Ashwin's third century while batting at number or further down. He has joined West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal in the joing second spot for most tons at number 8 or lower.
Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori heads the list with 5 tons lower down the order.
ALSO READ - 'He always goes under the radar': Gautam Gambhir calls R Ashwin India's biggest matchwinner since Anil Kumble
Ashwin has been contributing with bat since the series in Australia late last year and earlier this year and he has played some very important knocks for the team.
He had also picked up a 5-wicket haul in the first innings and this was the third instance when he had picked up a fifer and also scored a century in a Test match.
Only England's Ian Botham is ahead of him in this unique list, having pulled off the double of a 5-wicket haul and a century in the same Test on 5 occasions during his illustrious career.
Ashwin rounded off a brilliant day by picking up Rory Burns, as England slumped to 53/3 by the end of the third day at Chennai.
