IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Ravichandran Ashwin slams century, joins unique list of lower order batsmen
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday.(ANI/BCCI)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday.(ANI/BCCI)
cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin slams century, joins unique list of lower order batsmen

Ashwin walked in to bat with India's middle order collapsing on a difficult pitch and stitched a key 96-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:11 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin made a huge statement on Monday as he scored his fifth Test match century on Day 3 of the second Test against England, to help India set a huge target for the visitors.

Ashwin walked in to bat with India's middle order collapsing on a difficult pitch and stitched a key 96-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli. Ashwin's application as a batsman on a pitch that was taking massive turn was commendable

India vs England 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights

Kohli departed for 62 but Ashwin hung in there and kept creating small partnerships with the tail to help India set a target in excess of 450. He was the last man out after scoring 106.

This was Ashwin's third century while batting at number or further down. He has joined West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and former Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran Akmal in the joing second spot for most tons at number 8 or lower.

Most Test centuries while batting at number 8 or lower
Most Test centuries while batting at number 8 or lower


Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori heads the list with 5 tons lower down the order.

ALSO READ - 'He always goes under the radar': Gautam Gambhir calls R Ashwin India's biggest matchwinner since Anil Kumble

Ashwin has been contributing with bat since the series in Australia late last year and earlier this year and he has played some very important knocks for the team.

He had also picked up a 5-wicket haul in the first innings and this was the third instance when he had picked up a fifer and also scored a century in a Test match.

Only England's Ian Botham is ahead of him in this unique list, having pulled off the double of a 5-wicket haul and a century in the same Test on 5 occasions during his illustrious career.

Ashwin rounded off a brilliant day by picking up Rory Burns, as England slumped to 53/3 by the end of the third day at Chennai.


















SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england r ashwin ravichandran ashwin
Close
R Ashwin has excelled with both bat and ball. (BCCI/Getty)
R Ashwin has excelled with both bat and ball. (BCCI/Getty)
cricket

Goes under radar: Gambhir calls Ashwin India's biggest matchwinner since Kumble

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:02 PM IST
  • India vs England: Given what he brings to the table, Gambhir reckons Ashwin often goes unnoticed for his gigantic contributions to the team and called the spinner India's biggest match-winner since the legendary Anil Kumble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Live
India's Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
cricket

2nd Test, Day 3 highlights: England 53/3 at stumps, still 429 runs behind

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:39 PM IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 3 highlights: R Ashwin completed his 5th Test century as India gave England a target of 482 runs. He stitched an important partnership with Virat Kohli as the hosts set up a huge total for England. England ended the day on 53/3. Follow updates of India vs England.
READ FULL STORY
India captain Virat Kohli runs between the wickets. (BCCI)
India captain Virat Kohli runs between the wickets. (BCCI)
cricket

Virat Kohli involved in heated exchange with on-field umpire over Root DRS call

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:22 PM IST
  • India vs England: Virat Kohli walked towards Nitin Menon and had a lengthy discussion with the umpire, reacting rather heatedly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday.(ANI/BCCI)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his century during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday.(ANI/BCCI)
cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin slams century, joins unique list of lower order batsmen

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:11 PM IST
Ashwin walked in to bat with India's middle order collapsing on a difficult pitch and stitched a key 96-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday(BCCI/Twitter)
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 3rd day of the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Monday(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Mark Butcher highlights ‘little adjustments’ made by Kohli

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Kohli stitched a crucial 96-run stand with Ravichandran Ashwin for the seventh wicket before getting trapped in the front by Moeen Ali.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli was bowled through the gate for 0. It was his 11th duck in Test matches and seventh as captain. (BCCI)
Virat Kohli was bowled through the gate for 0. It was his 11th duck in Test matches and seventh as captain. (BCCI)
cricket

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 1: Action in pictures

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:29 PM IST
  • Moeen Ali starred with the ball but India escaped with a challenging first innings total in the opening day in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin.(BCCI Twitter)
Mohammed Siraj and R Ashwin.(BCCI Twitter)
cricket

Ashwin reveals conversation with Siraj during the last-wicket partnership

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:36 PM IST
  • After Virat’s dismissal, three wickets fell quickly and it looked like Ashwin might not get his hundred. India had lost nine wickets and Ashwin still needed more than 20 runs to get to the century-mark.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Naman Ojha(Twitter)
File photo of Naman Ojha(Twitter)
cricket

Naman Ojha retires from all forms of cricket

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The 37-year-old from Madhya Pradesh, who holds the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in the Ranji Trophy, has featured in one Test, one ODI and two T20 Internationals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Captain Virat Kohli during the 2nd day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
Indian Captain Virat Kohli during the 2nd day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 2: Action in pictures

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • The second day belonged to Team India as they bowled out England for just 134 runs. They took a huge 249 runs with Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara still on the crease. 15 wickets fell on Day 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his 5th Test hundred on the third day of second India vs England Test in Chennai
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his 5th Test hundred on the third day of second India vs England Test in Chennai
cricket

India vs England, 2nd Test, Day 3: Action through images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:48 PM IST
Ashwin's fifth Test hundred got India to a more than decent 286 in 85.5 overs, leaving England with a huge target of 482 runs on a dust bowl
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Graeme Smith.(File)
File image of Graeme Smith.(File)
cricket

Graeme Smith calls for strong leadership from ICC to regulate power of Big Three

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:46 PM IST
South Africa are smarting after Australia opted to pull out of a three-test tour in March due to COVID-19 fears even though the hosts said they had invested a considerable amount of money to meet the visitors' lengthy list of medical safety demands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland’s 16-year-old leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense(Hyunilo Anilo Khing/ Twitter)
Nagaland’s 16-year-old leg-spinner Khrievitso Kense(Hyunilo Anilo Khing/ Twitter)
ipl

'Followed Warne on TV & phone': Nagaland teenager eyes IPL riches

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:20 PM IST
He has a base price of 20 lakh and the buzz is that both the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals are eyeing the youngest player in an auction pool of 292. He turns 17 on March 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin celebrates his century. (BCCI)
R Ashwin celebrates his century. (BCCI)
cricket

India on top after Ashwin ton, seven strikes away from series-levelling win

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:13 PM IST
  • India vs England: England are 53/3 at stumps on Day 3, needing another 429, leaving India seven strikes away from levelling the series 1-1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwin plays a shot during the 3rd day of the second cricket Test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai,(PTI)
Ashwin plays a shot during the 3rd day of the second cricket Test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai,(PTI)
cricket

Laxman, Harbhajan, Vaughan and others applaud Ashwin’s terrific ton

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:19 PM IST
People from the cricket fraternity came up with messages on social media to laud Ashwin’s efforts against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP