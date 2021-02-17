India vs England: Rishabh Pant responds to Adam Gilchrist's words of appreciation
Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has set the perfect example of how hard work can lead a budding cricketer to success. After a series of low scores and keeping lapses, the youngster had proved his mettle in the Test series Down Under and now, he is going with all guns blazing against England at home.
Pant was often criticised for his inconsistent wicketkeeping but the agility he exhibited during the second Test against England was something never seen before. On the fourth day, which turned out to be the final day of the match as India won by 317 runs, Pant inflicted the stumpings of Dan Lawrence and Moeen Ali.
Meanwhile, Australian legendary wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist hailed Pant for his rollicking performance. The former took to Twitter and wrote, “Yesterday it was Foakes, today it’s Rishabh Pant #brilliant.”
Pant was overwhelmed with Gilchrist’s response as the youngster came up with a tweet to express his gratitude.
“Thanks Means a lot coming from you,” Pant tweeted.
Earlier in the first innings, Pant was equally effective as he picked a couple of acrobatic catches to dismiss Ollie Pope and Jack Leach to help India bundle out England for a paltry 134.
ALSO READ | South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket
Indian skipper Virat Kohli also acknowledged the efforts put by Pant and said that the 23-year-old has taken up both of his responsibilities.
“He has really worked hard, ... when he moves with the gloves you can see that difference in his reactions and reflexes,” Kohli said.
“He's shed a lot of weight and he's become quicker on his feet, and it's showing. The way he kept on this pitch with so much turn and bounce was a credit to him for working so hard.... we want him to keep improving as a keeper, get stronger and stronger with his skillsets because we understand how much value he brings to the team,” he added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin & other protagonists of Chennai win move up
- India vs England: Ashwin’s second-innings century at his home ground in Chennai has lifted him 14 places to 81st in the list of batsmen, and while he remains seventh among bowlers after grabbing eight wickets in the match
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He did not make the same mistake': Nehra hails India bowler after super show
- India vs England: Ashish Nehra loved watching the India bowler perform in Chennai, but it wasn't R Ashwin.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis retires from Test cricket
- South Africa' Faf du Plessis has announced his retirement from Test cricket.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'There was some pressure, having not played a lot of Tests in last 2 years'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Test hero R Ashwin play T20 World Cup for India? Off-spinner answers
- During the post-match press-conference, Ashwin was asked if he still dreams of playing the T20 World Cup in India this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One good Test match doesn't make you a good keeper': Vaughan on Pant
- India vs England: Vaughan reckons one Test match is not enough and that Pant needs to keep doing it more often to be called a good wicketkeeper.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: NZC to grant NOCs, players to be available for full season
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘I was overthinking it’: Ashwin credits teammate for giving crucial batting tip
- India vs England: In the last two series, R Ashwin has shown his credentials with the bat while making sure he is still regarded as the premier spinner in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSK CEO gives major update on Dhoni and Fleming's participation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL auction 2021: Full list of players to go under hammer on February 18
- IPL Auction: A total of 292 players will be up for grabs in the mini auction on February 18 ahead of the 2021 season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England's Test priority questioned after player rotation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England: Rishabh Pant responds to Gilchrist's words of appreciation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root apologises to Ali for saying all-rounder 'chose' to go home: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli certainly should not be playing in Ahmedabad next week: Lloyd
- India vs England: David Lloyd has come down heavily on India captain Virat Kohli for his argument with on-field umpire during around close of play on Day 3 of the India vs England Test in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox