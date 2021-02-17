Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has set the perfect example of how hard work can lead a budding cricketer to success. After a series of low scores and keeping lapses, the youngster had proved his mettle in the Test series Down Under and now, he is going with all guns blazing against England at home.

Pant was often criticised for his inconsistent wicketkeeping but the agility he exhibited during the second Test against England was something never seen before. On the fourth day, which turned out to be the final day of the match as India won by 317 runs, Pant inflicted the stumpings of Dan Lawrence and Moeen Ali.

Meanwhile, Australian legendary wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist hailed Pant for his rollicking performance. The former took to Twitter and wrote, “Yesterday it was Foakes, today it’s Rishabh Pant #brilliant.”

Pant was overwhelmed with Gilchrist’s response as the youngster came up with a tweet to express his gratitude.

“Thanks Means a lot coming from you,” Pant tweeted.

Earlier in the first innings, Pant was equally effective as he picked a couple of acrobatic catches to dismiss Ollie Pope and Jack Leach to help India bundle out England for a paltry 134.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also acknowledged the efforts put by Pant and said that the 23-year-old has taken up both of his responsibilities.

“He has really worked hard, ... when he moves with the gloves you can see that difference in his reactions and reflexes,” Kohli said.

“He's shed a lot of weight and he's become quicker on his feet, and it's showing. The way he kept on this pitch with so much turn and bounce was a credit to him for working so hard.... we want him to keep improving as a keeper, get stronger and stronger with his skillsets because we understand how much value he brings to the team,” he added.