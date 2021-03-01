'He has not been treated properly': Karim happy India's 'complete all-rounder' is getting the recognition he deserves
- He has been lauded by critics and fans alike for his stupendous contribution to Indian cricket in recent series.
Ravichandran Ashwin has proved in the last two months why he is called one of the best spinners in the game and silenced all who doubted his capabilities. The off-spinner has been in magnificent form in the last 2-3 months as he performed admirably with the ball and bat. He was key in stopping the threat of Steve Smith during the Australian tour and helped the team win the Test series 2-1.
He continued his good form in the series against England and was adjudged the man of the match in the second Test as he picked up wickets while scoring a century in the second innings for India. He has been lauded by critics and fans alike for his stupendous contribution to Indian cricket in recent series. He also completed his 400 wickets in Test in the last match in Ahmedabad.
Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim has praised Ashwin and said that he feels happy that the off-spinner is ‘getting the recognition he should have got a many years ago.”
"I am happy R Ashwin is getting the recognition he should have got many years ago. I have always been troubled that whenever the Indian team has gone to play outside the Asian sub-continent, he has faced harsh decisions quite a few times. If he has bowled one bad spell or not bowled well in a Test match, he has been dropped quite a few times. ," said Karim during a discussion on India News.
"I am happy that he is coming forward now as a true match-winner and he is not only getting respect in his team, but a lot of cricket fans and former cricketers have got the belief that he is definitely a match-winner and a complete all-rounder. He has come and scored runs in difficult situations quite often," added Karim.
Ashwin will look to power India to a series win when they take on England in the last Test of the four-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium from March 4th.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Always felt that he has not been treated properly: Karim on India's match-winner
- He has been lauded by critics and fans alike for his stupendous contribution to Indian cricket in recent series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New-look Zimbabwe up for Afghan challenge, says Madhevere
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Get him back in': Hogg vouches for India all-rounder's return for England ODIs
- India vs England: Hogg feels the return of one particular player can make a big different to the Indian team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afridi thanks fans on birthday but creates more confusion on his age with tweet
- Afridi’s age has been a hot topic in the cricketing world since his debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He should go on leave for a week': Swann feels India spinner 'has done enough'
- India spinners have dominated England in the last two Tests and Graeme Swann reckons one of them needs to go 'on a leave'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's going to be next level': Maxwell looking forward to playing under Kohli
- "He's been the pinnacle of the game for a while as a multi-format player from Tests all the way to T20s," Maxwell said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fans barred from remaining New Zealand T20 matches after Auckland lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another winning chase: Afridi, Wiese lead Lahore to victory
- Afridi returned figures of 3-27, with his bowling reaching speeds of 94 mph (around 150 kph). That helped to restrict Karachi to 186-9 despite half centuries by Sharjeel Khan (64) and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi (57).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kevin Pietersen remembers the 'greatest innings played by a foreigner in India'
- India vs England: A debate has been revolving around the Ahmedabad pitch after the pink-ball Test ended in less than two full days, with many cricketing pundits citing the pitch not prepared for a Test match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'ICC should dock India's points if pitch for next Test in Ahmedabad is same'
- The day-night Test match ended in two days with India beating England by 10 wickets to take 2-1 lead in the four-match series. As many as 17 wickets fell on Day 2 of the Test match and all of them belonged to the spinners.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Moaning and groaning has got to stop, England pushed out of comfort zone'
- The Ahmedabad pitch has come under a lot of fire, especially how England were all out for 112 and 81 in the two innings as India wrapped up a 10-wicket win inside two days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCA conducts auction for unsanctioned T20 league before getting BCCI's approval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka appoint Australian Moody as director of cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team India returns to nets ahead of 4th Test against England in Ahmedabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We know it will spin from ball 1': Foakes says England need to bat well in to
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox