Shut since 2012, Chepauk to finally opens its three stands to spectators
The MA Chidambaram Stadium's three stands - I, J and K - will be thrown open for spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012 when it hosts the second India-England Test from February 13.
The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues, depriving the city the opportunity to host matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019. An exception was made when the stands were opened for an ODI between India and Pakistan in 2012.
Tickets for the second Test, to be played here from February 13 to 17, will go on sale from February 9, a top official of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) said on Sunday. Around 15,000 tickets will be sold and they will be available online only, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said.
Meanwhile, the TNCA staff are involved in cleaning work in the stands, he said, adding they will be ready before the second Test. The ongoing first Test at the stadium here is being played behind closed doors. The media, which was barred entry for the series opening Test, would be allowed to cover the second, Ramasaamy said.
The three stands have a maximum capacity of 12,000 and each of the three stands have a capacity of 4,000 seats apiece.
