Stuart Broad suffers injury during warm-up ahead of 2nd Test against India: Report
England suffered an injury scare ahead of the second Test against India with key pacer Stuart Broad tweaking his right calf during a warm-up at the Lord's here on Tuesday.
"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.
"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury."
However, according to a report in 'The Guardian', Broad twisted his "right ankle" after he slipped "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."
England is already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.
The second Test begins at Lord's on Thursday.
The opening Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day.