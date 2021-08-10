Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket /
cricket

Stuart Broad suffers injury during warm-up ahead of 2nd Test against India: Report

According to a report in 'The Guardian', Broad twisted his "right ankle" after he slipped "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."
PTI | , London
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 11:10 PM IST
England's Stuart Broad walks from the pitch during a practice session ahead of 2nd Test at Lord's(AP)

England suffered an injury scare ahead of the second Test against India with key pacer Stuart Broad tweaking his right calf during a warm-up at the Lord's here on Tuesday.

"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury."

However, according to a report in 'The Guardian', Broad twisted his "right ankle" after he slipped "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t leave us in chaos, we want peace’: Rashid Khan’s appeal to ‘world leaders’ as violence escalates in Afghanistan

England is already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.

The second Test begins at Lord's on Thursday.

The opening Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Topics
stuart broad lord's test india vs england
