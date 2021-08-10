Stuart Broad suffers injury during warm-up ahead of 2nd Test against India: Report

England suffered an injury scare ahead of the second Test against India with key pacer Stuart Broad tweaking his right calf during a warm-up at the Lord's here on Tuesday.

"Stuart Broad tweaked his right calf during England's warm-up at Lord's and was unable to train with the rest of the squad," according to ESPNcricinfo.

"He will have a scan on Wednesday to determine the extent of his injury."

However, according to a report in 'The Guardian', Broad twisted his "right ankle" after he slipped "while undertaking a light warm-up jog."

ALSO READ | ‘Don’t leave us in chaos, we want peace’: Rashid Khan’s appeal to ‘world leaders’ as violence escalates in Afghanistan

England is already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.

The second Test begins at Lord's on Thursday.

The opening Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day.