Team India, England have 'final preparations' ahead of first Test at Trent Bridge: See Pics

The first India vs England Test is a few hours away and the players of both teams are getting ready for the much-anticipated contest. Virat Kohli’s Team India and Joe Root’s England on Tuesday underwent a final practice session at Trent Bridge.

The series opener on Wednesday will mark the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship’s second edition. The visitors would look to improve their track record on English soil and aim at first Test series win in England since 2007.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and posted some pictures from the teams’ training sessions. The likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Ishant Sharma, Haseeb Hameed, and KL Rahul could be seen in the pictures, preparing for the Nottingham Test.

"Final preparations before a huge series begins. Who are you rooting for? #ENGvIND | #WTC23," ICC wrote in the tweet.

Final preparations before a huge series begins 🏏



Who are you rooting for?#ENGvIND | #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/j84v8odoXR — ICC (@ICC) August 3, 2021

Earlier, the BCCI posted a picture of both captains – Kohli and Root – with the trophies. “Just 1 sleep away from the series opener,” the caption of the photo read.

Ahead of the first Test, Virat Kohli addressed a virtual press conference and spoke about the team’s preparations. The Indian skipper said playing under different conditions would help the visitors prepare better.

“We are definitely much better prepared than in the past. The situation has allowed us to acclimatise and get used to the weather, it can change drastically and quickly. At the same time, playing under different conditions are going to add to our preparation,” said Kohli.