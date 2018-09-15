The Rishabh Pant record that no one noticed at the Oval

India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant broke Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s record by slamming his maiden century in the fourth innings of the fifth Test against England — a record that went unnoticed because of India’s 1-4 series loss, courtesy of their defeat at the Oval.

By slamming this century, Pant became the first Indian wicket-keeper to cross the 100-run mark in the final innings of a Test. Earlier, Dhoni held the record of highest runs scored in the fourth innings of a Test.

This particular record had gone unnoticed until the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to post an image about the same on social media. Their post read: “Did you know @RishabPant777 is the only Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test?”

Did you know @RishabPant777 is the only Indian wicketkeeper to score a century in the fourth innings of a Test? #ENGvIND #howzstat pic.twitter.com/ULV9Cuv5gA — ICC (@ICC) September 15, 2018

After impressing with his performances on the domestic circuit, Pant got a chance to shine on the international arena in the longest format against England in the recently-concluded Test series.

Pant received rave reviews for his performances with the bat as well has his keeping. The highlight of Pant’s sojourn in England was his maiden century in the fifth and the final Test at the Oval, however, it wasn’t enough as the visitors succumbed to a heavy loss and also conceded the series 1-4.

First Published: Sep 15, 2018 12:19 IST