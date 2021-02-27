IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'This is bigger than the Ashes': Ian Bell explains where 'England have gone a bit wrong' against India
England's captain Joe Root with team coach Chris Silverwood during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.(PTI)
England's captain Joe Root with team coach Chris Silverwood during a training session at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.(PTI)
'This is bigger than the Ashes': Ian Bell explains where 'England have gone a bit wrong' against India

  • England decided to send Ali back after the 2nd Test and it backfired. England played three seamers on a turning pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium and they dearly missed Moeen’s services in the 3rd Test.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:37 AM IST

Two debates have dominated the headlines during the ongoing Test series between India and England. One is regarding the pitches and other is on England’s rotation policy. In the last Test series before the World Test Championship final, the England team management decided to rotate and give rest the players. The likes of Jos Buttler, Stuart Broad, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali have been rotated by the team management during the four-match contest with India.

England decided to send Ali back after the 2nd Test and it backfired. England played three seamers on a turning pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium and they dearly missed Moeen’s services in the 3rd Test.

READ | 'They should be embarrassed': Boycott wants to know 'who had the bright idea' of playing three seamers on turning pitch

Former England batsman Ian Bell has also questioned the rotation policy as he thinks that the team management is ‘guilty of thinking too far ahead’.

"I think England have been guilty of thinking too far ahead of having a squad for the Ashes when actually this is bigger than the Ashes, this is probably as big as the Ashes," Bell told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

"Why are we rotating in the biggest Test series you are playing in? For me that's where England have gone a bit wrong," he added.


"These tours, certainly for Englishmen coming to India or going to Australia are the pinnacle. They make your careers, you look back and if you win in those conditions they are remembered for a long long time," Bell said.

"For me, India are going to come to England in the summer. If they are 2-0 or 1-0 up will they rotate? I know for a fact that when India come in the summer they won't be rotating their best bowlers or their best players or leave somebody out. They want to win."

England would like to come back into the series when they face India in the final Test of the four-match series. The fourth Test begins from March 4 from the Narendra Modi Stadium. India lead the series 2-1.

