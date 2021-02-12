IND USA
Chennai: Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/BCCI) (PTI02_11_2021_000362A)(PTI)
cricket

India vs England: 'This is something he needs to address,' Pragyan Ojha says Ajinkya Rahane 'has to be consistent'

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was asked about Rahane's form by a fan during an interview with Sports Today, and he said that Rahane's inconsistencies have also surprised him.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:23 PM IST

Ajinkya Rahane has proven to be a curious customer for Team India. After a shocking defeat in Adelaide in which India were bundled out for 36 - their lowest Test innings total in history, Rahane took the charge and score a ton in the 2nd Test at MCG. But since then, the India batsman has struggled to get runs on the board - and questions are once again going around on his inconsistent run with the bat.

Rahane was dismissed for scores of 1 and 0 in the first Test against England, which has further led to criticism from fans on his inconsistencies.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha was asked about Rahane's form by a fan during an interview with Sports Today, and he said that Rahane's inconsistencies have also surprised him.

Also read: 2nd Test Preview: Virat Kohli & co. eye redemption in Chennai after 1st Test defeat

"That is something which really surprises me. I have played a lot of cricket with him, right from our younger days. Someone of his stature gets a brilliant hundred at the MCG and after that it looks as if he is finding his form. It is something that even I was taken aback," Ojha said.

"I believe he needs to sort this out because a man of his stature who has done so much for the country, the vice-captain of the Indian team, he has to be consistent. When he plays, it looks like he is a brilliant batsman but at times when he starts getting out, then you feel like he is out of form. So, this is something he needs to address," he added.

The 34-year-old, though, insisted that no one is questioning if Rahane should be in the team or not as he absolutely needs to be a part of the playing XI.

"Nobody is criticising his position in the team or questioning him being the vice-captain or what he has done. But everybody is surprised, the whole Indian team was unsettled after the loss at Adelaide and he goes to MCG as a captain and plays a brilliant knock," Ojha added.

"He is absolutely someone the Indian team needs, him and Pujara. I will just extend my conversation to Pujara. When India was playing in Sydney, on the Day 2 evening, we played that session very slow.

"The next morning when we came into bat, the Australians had a plan and they got us out. Had we used those overs, we could have got those runs because when the new ball comes in, we were losing those wickets. That was my criticism, I never doubted Pujara or Rahane, they are the pillars of our batting," Ojha signed off.

Topics
india vs england ajinkya rahane pragyan ojha

