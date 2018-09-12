India vs England: Virat Kohli asks reporter to keep his opinion, backs Ravi Shastri

Going into the fifth and final Test against England, India coach Ravi Shastri raised eyebrows when he rated the current team better than those in the last 15-20 years. While former captains Sunil Gavaskar and Sourav Ganguly were among those who slammed Shastri for his comments, skipper Virat Kohli backed his coach after the Oval Test when he said that this team wanted to believe it is the best.

“We’ve to believe we are the best side, why not?” The question was repeated, and Kohli asked: “What do you think?” When he was told “I’m not sure”, he responded: “You’re not sure? That is your opinion. Thank you.”

Going into the game, Shastri had said: “Nothing to take away (from England), the endeavour of this team is to travel well, compete and win. If you look at the last three years, we have won nine matches overseas and three series. I can’t see any other Indian team in the last 15-20 years that has had the same run in such a short time, and you have had some great players playing in those series.”

The comment didn’t go down well with Ganguly, who lashed out at Shastri for making ‘immature comments’.

“These are immature comments. You should not pay much attention to what Ravi Shastri says. What he says and when he says things, no one knows. Whichever generation is playing for India, be it Chetan Sharma’s or when I played for India or when Dhoni played or now when Virat is playing, we are all the ‘Indian Team’,” Ganguly had told India TV.

“We all just represent the team at different times. It is not necessary to compare one generation or the other. I can say a lot more but it would not be correct. Virat Kohli and his players are working hard to perform for India; it would not be nice for me to say anything,” he added.

Gavaskar echoed the sentiments and said: “All I can say is that no Indian team has won in Sri Lanka for a long time. But we have won in the West Indies, in England, Test matches in Australia and South Africa,” Gavsakar told India Today.

“What I can say is that teams in 1980s have won in England and West Indies. Rahul Dravid also won series in West Indies in 2005, in England in 2007 and captained when India beat South Africa for the first time (in South Africa).

“Dravid gets very little credit for his leadership and his team’s wins. There have been teams who have won overseas,” he added.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 08:24 IST