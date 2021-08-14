Kohli, Pant and Siraj's hilarious interaction on DRS leaves Twitter in splits - WATCH

India have gained the upper hand in the second Test after a good batting display and a disciplined bowling performance against England at the Lord's. After posting a total of 364 runs, Indian bowlers reduced England to 23/2 before Joe Root struck a partnership with Rory Burns. The chief tormentor for India on day 2 of the second Test was pacer Mohammed Siraj.

The 27-year-old removed opener Dom Sibley and debutant Haseeb Hameed in successive deliveries to rattle the England top-order. However, there was one instance during England's innings that captured the imagination of the fans. Siraj's inswinging delivery struck Root's pads as the Indian team went up in appeal. It was denied by the umpire as captain Virat Kohli contemplated taking a DRS review. Some hilarious scenes ensued on the field as Rishabh Pant asked Kohli to not take DRS but the Indian captain eventually went for the review. It proved to be unsuccessful as the ball was missing the leg-stump.

Fans were in splits after seeing the interaction between Kohli, Pant and Siraj as Twitter was flooded with memes and comments.

At stumps after an engrossing second day's play, England were 119 for three after batting for 45 overs, having bowled India out for 364 in their first innings.

Root was batting on 48 and giving him company was Jonny Bairstow on 6.

The canny Mohammed Shami made the breakthrough when he had Rory Burns (49) trapped in front of the wicket with a delivery that jagged in after landing.

The visitors threatened with Mohammed Siraj's two wickets in two balls before Burns and Joe Root nearly navigated through a tricky final session with a partnership of 85 runs.

With Virat Kohli deciding to continue with Siraj after the tea break instead of handing the red cherry to the more experienced Shami or Jasprit Bumrah, the very impressive pacer lived up to his captain's expectations with his twin strikes with his first two deliveries.

First he had Dominic Sibley playing a loose shot to be caught at short midwicket by K L Rahul -- it was a replay of his dismissal at Nottingham -- and then the pacer crashed through the defence of comeback man Haseeb Hameed, giving him a golden duck on his return. That was followed by Siraj giving the batsman a silent send-off.

However, the duo of Root and Burns did the repair work admirably as they frustrated the visiting team bowlers with their mix of caution and aggression. On the day, Root also went past Graham Gooch to become England's second highest scorer in Test cricket, with only Alastair Cook now ahead of him.

(with PTI inputs)