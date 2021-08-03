India vs England: Wasim Jaffer posts his playing XI for first Test with cryptic tweet, netizens have a go at decoding it

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Monday took to Twitter to share his ideal playing XI for the first India-England Test match slated to begin on August 4. While sharing a collage of movie and show characters, comedians and sportsperson, Jaffer told his followers the playing XI for the first Test at Trent Bridge.

The netizens then got to work, attempting to decode the hilarious yet witty tweet.

Eventually, numerous users guessed all the 11 names and shared their answers in the comments section of Jaffer's post.

Meanwhile, India's opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was ruled out of the first Test match against England after being hit on the head while batting in the nets. An official BCCI statement said that Agarwal was stable but has been ruled out as he showed 'signs of concussion'.

ALSO READ| Suryakumar Yadav leaves for England to join India Test squad

"Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation," the BCCI statement said.

Moreover, on Tuesday, Suryakumar and Prithvi Shaw were asked to join the Indian Test squad in England after injuries to Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. The talented young batsmen were part of the limited-overs squad in Sri Lanka.

However, there were doubts on whether there will be change of plans with the duo being isolated as close contacts of Krunal Pandya in Colombo ahead of the second T20I in the Island Nation.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments had said the board officials discussed the situation after Suryakumar and Shaw had to be isolated ahead of the second T20I against Sri Lanka, but BCCI secretary Jay Shah backed the call from skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri to send the duo to UK for the Test series.

There is no confirmation as to when Suryakumar and Shaw will be able to join the squad and be available for selection but chances for them to be considered before third Test are slim.