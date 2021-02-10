‘We knew it would reverse’: Anderson explains how England planned the onslaught on Day 5
England pacer James Anderson wreaked havoc at Chepauk on the final day of the first Test against India with his spectacular reverse-swing bowling. He picked up three crucial wickets (two of which came in his first over) to set the stage for England's 227-run win.
Anderson came to bowl after Jofra Archer and the spinners had completed their opening spells. During the post-match press conference, the veteran pacer explained how the ball was prepared to favour his onslaught later in the day.
“We were assessing the ball all the time,” Anderson said. “Jofra started the day and he felt like it was reversing a little bit, but then we gave it a few more overs with the spinners to try and get a bit more wear into the ball to rough it up a little bit more.”
“We knew it would reverse when I came on to bowl and it's just a case of trying to get into the right areas as much as possible. The pitch had deteriorated and there were little divots and chunks to aim at, but getting that extra bit of movement through the air makes it that little bit harder for the batsman, and it's very enjoyable when it happens as well,” Anderson added.
ALSO READ | 'He looked under confident': Manjrekar names India's 'massive disappointment'
Anderson castled Indian opener Shubman Gill (50) and Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (0) in the same over and then got the better off Rishabh Pant (24), ruling out the chances of India’s win.
Anderson also said that he would like to throw his ‘hat in the ring’ for the 2nd Test but conceded that the bowlers will be rotated in the four Tests.
“Yes, of course, I want to play. When a batsman gets in rhythm and form they just want to keep batting and it’s the same for a bowler – you want to keep that going as much as possible,” Anderson said.
After defeating India by 227 runs, England will gear up for the sceond Test which begins on Saturday at the same venue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel fit, Shahbaz Nadeem set to be dropped for second England Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC Test Rankings: Joe Root overtakes Virat Kohli after Chennai double ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Team India Report Card of 1st Test at Chennai: Ashwin stands tall amidst ruins
- India will have a chance to redeem themselves at the same venue starting February 13 when the second Test begins, for now lets take a look at our report card of the XI Indians in the first outing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anderson explains how England planned the onslaught on Day 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krunal Pandya to lead Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India should add him ASAP': Chopra names two new spinners for England Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shreyas Iyer to lead Mumbai, Shaw named vice-captain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not pleased with quality’: After Ashwin, Kohli not happy with SG Test balls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He looked under confident': Manjrekar names India's 'massive disappointment'
- India vs England: Manjrekar does not agree with toss being a detrimental factor, explaining how India have lost toss previously at home but ended up winning matches none the less.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If India lose 2nd Test, I think Kohli will step down from his role': Panesar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Sanjay Bangar joins RCB as batting consultant
- IPL 2021: Bangar will join RCB's coaching staff, which includes Simon Katich as the head coach and Mike Hesson, serving as director of operations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nasser Hussain advises England to ‘expect India to come back at them’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If Kuldeep slightly underperforms even in one match, they sideline him'
- India vs England: Kuldeep Yadav's coach is miffed with the team management's treatment of the spinner, saying given his impressive numbers, the wrist-pinner doesn't deserve to be sidelined.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'3 Lions' GOAT: James Anderson reverses ball, and age
- India vs England: Anderson, if it’s possible, only seems to be getting sharper.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox