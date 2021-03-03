IND USA
Ajinkya Rahane looks on. (Getty Images)
'When we tour abroad, no one speaks about how seaming they are': Rahane slams Ahmedabad pitch criticism

  • India vs England: India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has asserted that India have never complained about the wickets when they have toured abroad.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:48 AM IST

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday expressed his disagreement over the slamming of Indian pitches by several former England cricketers in the ongoing four-match series. He asserted that India have never complained about the wickets when they tour abroad.

The ongoing Test series between India and England has witnessed an unending debate over the pitches used. Several former England players have reprimanded the tracks, especially the one in Ahmedabad where the pink-ball Test ended in less than two full days. During the pre-match virtual press conference, Rahane said that the criticism of the Ahmedabad pitch doesn’t need to be taken seriously.

Also Read | Why should I praise Ashwin and Axar if Root is taking 5/8: Inzamam

"See, let people speak what they want to. The wickets, when we tour abroad, no one speaks about how seaming they are. They always speak about the technique of the Indian batsmen, I don’t feel we need to take seriously what people say," Rahane said.

"You see, when we tour abroad, the first-day wicket is damp. When wicket becomes grassy and behaves up and down, then the pitch becomes dangerous but we haven't complained about it or we have never spoken about it."

Rahane stressed on the fact that while playing the line, the footwork plays a more significant role and how to use that is an individual batsman's choice, while mentioning that despite beating England by 10 wickets in the third Test, the hosts aren't going to take the opponents lightly.

Also Read | Winning the WTC is equal to winning the World Cup: Ajinkya Rahane

"Everyone's game is different. One player may love to come on front-foot, while others like to stay on the back-foot but either way, it is important to use your footwork, trust your defence on a track that offers turn," Rahane explained.

"We respect the England team. They are a very good team. We played good cricket in last two Tests and England played really well in the first game. We are not taking them lightly, and both teams will go out there and look to give their best to win the Test match."

