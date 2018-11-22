India vs England Women’s World T20, Semi-Final LIVE cricket Score: IND eye revenge

Live Updates: India will be looking to erase the memories of a heart-breaking World Cup final defeat last year when they take on England in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s World T20. England beat India by nine runs in an exciting final of the 50-over global meet, a tournament that ushered a new era for women’s cricket in India. However, in this tournament, India have already beaten two formidable teams in their group -- New Zealand and Australia -- maintaining an all-win record at the league stage.

First Published: Nov 22, 2018 23:49 IST