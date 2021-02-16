IND USA
India's fielding coach R Sridhar.(Getty Images)
India's fielding coach R Sridhar.(Getty Images)
'You're truly a modern-day legend': India fielding coach Sridhar lauds Ashwin, Kohli

  India vs England: India's fielding coach R Sridhar could not hide his excitement watching R Ashwin and Virat Kohli bat.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:06 AM IST

After thumping England with his 29th five-wicket haul, R Ashwin came up with a scintillating hundred to jolt the visitors further in the ongoing second Test in Chennai. On the third day of the game, the veteran off-spinner had a special moment when he slammed a fifth Test hundred in front of his home crowd at the Chepauk.

The local hero came up with a crucial knock at a moment when India were struggling to withstand England’s spin attack. Ashwin stitched a valuable 96-run partnership with captain Virat Kohli for the seventh wicket. He went on to score 106 runs off 148 deliveries, setting a huge 482-run target for the hosts to chase on the spinning wicket.

India fielding coach R Sridhar applauded Ashwin's all-round performance and called him a modern-day legend.

“When he bowled, the pitch appeared like a rank turner, when he batted it looked like a flat batting pitch. Take a bow @ashwinravi99, you're truly a modern-day legend. What a performance!!! #ashwin #INDvsENG,” Sridhar tweeted.

Coach Sridhar further added that Kohli, who scored 62 runs, gave a master class on how to build an innings on a turning pitch.

“At the other end, @imVkohli quietly gave a master class on how to build an Innings on a turning pitch. #moderndaymaster #INDvsENG,” Sridhar added.

After the end of third day’s play, Ashwin said, “I will sleep well through the night, that is all that I am thinking. Even after the last Test, we spoke about how we are going to counter Leach and probably bring sweep to the game. Last time I was sweeping, I was 19 years old, I hit a bit of sweep shots well today. I am thankful the plan has paid off. Sort of had a very good day.”

At stumps on day three, England's score read 53/3 with skipper Joe Root and Dan Lawrence unbeaten on two and 19 runs respectively. Visitors still require 429 runs to win the game.

Axar Patel bagged two wickets while Ashwin clinched one wicket in the second innings. Openers Dom Sibley (3) and Rory Burns (25) failed to provide a solid stand for the visitors and were picked up by Patel and Ashwin respectively.

