India vs India A Simulation Match Live Updates: Jasprit Bumrah in action as bowlers look to make mark on Day 2

India vs India A Simulation Match Live Updates: India ramped up their preparations for the much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against Australia with an intra-squad simulation match at the Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) ground in Perth. While the practice match offered several promising glimpses, it also raised concerns with injuries to key players ahead of the grueling Test series starting next week....Read More

KL Rahul, who opened the batting alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, initially looked in control against a testing pace attack. The experienced batter carefully navigated short-pitched deliveries, a tactic that Australian pacers are likely to employ during the series. However, his stint was cut short when a sharp bouncer from Prasidh Krishna struck his elbow, forcing him off the field for medical attention. Rahul did not return, adding to the uncertainty surrounding India’s lineup for the first Test, especially with skipper Rohit Sharma yet to join the camp.

Jaiswal, on the other hand, started on an aggressive note. A commanding drive through the covers showcased his intent, but the left-hander’s knock was interrupted when he edged a delivery to the second slip. The young opener, who has been a standout performer in domestic cricket, later resumed his innings and looked at ease against the short ball. Against the spinners, he was particularly belligerent, finishing unbeaten on 52 as he aimed to cement his position at the top of the order.

Virat Kohli’s time at the crease was another talking point. Amid concerns of a potential injury, Kohli appeared in good shape, treating fans to a vintage cover drive. Yet, his vulnerability outside the off stump resurfaced as Mukesh Kumar dismissed him for 15, caught at second slip. Ever the perfectionist, Kohli immediately headed to the nets, spending half an hour refining his technique.

Rishabh Pant, India’s dynamic wicketkeeper-batter, showed flashes of brilliance during his innings but was visibly fatigued due to a groin strain. His proactive approach included stepping down the track against pacers, though it led to mixed results. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mukesh Kumar eventually bowled Pant out, who could only manage starts across both innings.

Shubman Gill, another batter under the spotlight, displayed a measured approach in his first stint, scoring a cautious 28 before falling to a short ball at gully. In his second outing, Gill showed greater composure, supporting Jaiswal during a crucial stand and finishing with an unbeaten 42.

On the bowling front, the likes of Washington Sundar and Tanush Kotian tested the batters with sharp spells of spin, while pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar impressed with their ability to extract bounce and movement off the pitch. Nitish Kumar Reddy also emerged as a standout performer, taking key wickets and troubling even the seasoned Indian batters.

As the simulation match concluded, the scoreboard read 339/8 after 75 overs, with Kohli and Pant battling a barrage of short deliveries in the final session. Kohli closed on 30, showing grit under pressure, while Pant’s spirited approach yielded mixed results.

With just days left before the series opener, India’s practice sessions have underscored both the promise and challenges that lie ahead. Fitness concerns for key players remain a talking point, but the team will be banking on its depth and preparation to make a strong start in Perth.